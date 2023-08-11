Andoni Iraola - "The area we need to reinforce is the midfield"

Excitement has built up around the South Coast throughout the summer with Iraola arriving before an influx of signings such as Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert and Milos Kerkez headed for Dean Court.

The Spaniard's first game in charge comes against a West Ham side that do not share the same optimism for the forthcoming season; Declan Rice has left The Hammers while Edson Alvarez only signed this week so won't play any part in Saturday's match.

Iraola arrives with a growing reputation that he developed at La Liga team, Rayo Vallecano. Whilst at Vallecano, the 41-year-old put together a positive set of results against the bigger clubs in the division, beating Barcelona, Real Madrid and Villarreal during his stint with Los Franjirrojos.

On injuries

The Cherries had quite an injury-hit campaign last time out with the likes of Hamed Traorè, Marcus Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly spending long periods in the recovery room. Unfortunately for the latter two, they will miss out on the weekend's affair along with a few others.

"For sure, the ones that have been injured will be out so that's Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Alex Scott if you can include him."

Bournemouth's manager went into further detail about Scott's setback offering the fans reassurance on the new signing's issue.

"It's a great signing for the club, the first impressions are really nice. "For the start of the season, the first couple of months he'll be out. We have to take these weeks for him to settle in, for him to get to know more about the team and for him to see how he can help us in the season. "He is a player of his age who had a fantastic season in the Championship last year and he can definitely help us."

On Max Aarons

Alongside Scott, Max Aarons also joined the Dorset club on Thursday, completing a £7m + add ons move from Norwich City. Aarons had spent the entirety of his career with The Canaries up until this point but proves an impressive purchase for Bournemouth, especially with the need to sign a right-back.

"I think for his age, he has already got a lot of Premier League games under his belt. He has been playing at this level and he has international experience, especially from the summer. "He will help us straight away. He's young, but he is experienced and he will help us."

On more signings

Despite a number of new players walking through the door at Bournemouth, Iraola has made it clear he is still looking for a few more additions to complete his squad.

"Probably the area we need to reinforce is the midfield. "It's something that we have been talking about during the summer and we still have time on the market. "And that's the area where the club is focusing right now."

On cup runs

Over the past few seasons, Bournemouth have been prone to exiting cup competitions in the early stages particularly in the FA Cup. Other than a few Carabao Cup quarter finals, there has been much to shout about but Iraola has plans to change that.

"It's my idea. We've been successful with Rayo and Mirandes. We played with both in the semi-finals, the Spanish Cup. "I like to compete. Some teams say that okay, 'we're not going to give everything in the cup because it will take away something from the league, from the points.' "But I don't buy this idea. I think the teams that normally do well in the cup normally are good also in the league."

Iraola also believes that the squad at his disposal is strong enough to compete on multiple fronts.