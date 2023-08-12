Iraola after Bournemouth draw: "We wanted the win but I think the point was fair"

New AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola praised his substitutes and believed that a 1-1 draw was a fair result, as Dominic Solanke rescued a point for the Cherries on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Solanke equalised eight minutes from time for the south coast side when he rounded West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, after collecting a deflected Antoine Semenyo pass.

The Hammers had originally taken the lead early in the second half. Jarrod Bowen's stunning curling effort sending the away fans into raptures.

Both sides also hit the post: West Ham twice through Tomáš Souček and then late on with Lucas Paquetá. Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell also crashed his long-range attempt against the bar in the second half.

After Iraola oversaw his first competitive game in charge of the club, he told the club's website that he believed that a point was a fair result.

"We wanted the three points really but I think we have to look at the positive things, beginning of the first half, beginning of the second half was not good from our side and then we levelled and we were better at the end of both halves, I think the point (in the end) was quite fair."

Subs made the difference

Despite a slow start to life in the Premier League for Iraola, the use of the substitutes certainly made a big difference in Bournemouth earning a point.

"I think overall the subs were really impactful in the game with Semenyo, with Justin (Kluivert).

"I think Kieffer (Moore) helped us with Dom (Solanke) up front and we needed it in that moment and it’s not always that easy and especially the centre backs without warming up because we didn’t expect Marcos (Senesi) to cramp, and overall did very well."

Heaps of praise for Solanke

Bournemouth's go-to striker Dominic Solanke, who scored the goal to earn the point, was heavily praised by new boss Iraola and added how he played a pivotal role in today's draw:

"We have no doubts with him, he gives us lots of things, apart from the goals that he will score, he helps us play better, helps us defensively, he helps us fighting with the centre backs with his teammates and he also provides this leadership that we need in the team”.

New signings impressed

It's safe to say Bournemouth have largely improved their squad this summer with some key additions coming in adding extra depth and quality to the team, such as Max Aarons who earned his debut already after only arrived from Norwich City a few days ago.

"I think it was tough for Max (Aarons) because he has only been training with us for one day, I think he finished really tired which we expected."

Iraola reflected on how tough it was for the new signings to get going but praised their efforts.

"I have to thank the minutes from James Hill, helping us in the right back (position) and overall I think they did well."

An update on Senesi

Iroala was forced to make an unwanted change after Marcos Senesi pulled up injured midway through the second half.

"I expect it’s going to be nothing serious, it was cramps, it's normal for the first game of the season when we’re still not 100 per cent and I hope it’s nothing more than this."

The boss thanks the fans

A first game in English football and a first point for the new Spanish boss after high anticipation and expectation was hoped for.

Iraola has also expressed his gratitude to the AFC Bournemouth faithful that aided his team's resurgent performance.

"For me it was a very special day from the first hours of the morning I was really looking forward to it.

"I have to thank all the supporters who kept us pushing and created this atmosphere and momentum for us to try and win the game and we could have, but we have to take the point."