Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Driver Ratings: Perez heads up RB 1-2, Alonso claims bemusing podium

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 19: Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and the Red Bull Racing team celebrate after the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Sergio Perez came home first at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to collect his fifth trip to the podium's top step ahead of his world champion teammate Max Verstappen, who recovered superbly from a P15 start to claim his 79th career podium.

Fernando Alonso claimed a back-to-back P3, but initially lost it due to a time penalty given for failure to adhere to a different one on lap 15, which would have given Mercedes' George Russell a first podium finish of the season if not for an appeal by Aston Martin to turn over the decision.

Further down the grid, Ferrari's strategic decisions and lack of race pace came back to haunt them as they staggered home behind the Mercedes duo of Russell and Lewis Hamilton, and the nightmare start to the season for McLaren waged on.

Here are our ratings after the chequered flag was waved in Saudi Arabia.

Williams - 5/10

Plenty to be encouraged by from Williams today.

Whilst they were unable to follow up on the single point Alex Albon secured last time out, and did see the Thai driver retire due to a brake fault, the Sunday pace shown by the British car was very encouraging.

Albon had managed to rise up a couple of positions to P12 by the time of his withdrawal, and rookie teammate Logan Sargeant recovered from a P20 start to make his way past some of the opposition and finish P16, enduring a tense closing battle with both the McLaren drivers immensely on shot tyres.

Williams' recovery may just be in the works.

Alex Albon - 5/10

Logan Sargeant - 5/10

McLaren - 1/10

Wow.

The most McLaren-esque of disappointments entailed in Jeddah for the papaya team, with both drivers sat at the foot of the drivers championship and, for a long stretch, the foot of the Saudi Grand Prix.

Despite a promising P8 start from qualifying, Oscar Piastri saw contact into turn two with Alpine's Esteban Ocon that resulted in his end-plate flying off of his front wings and into Lando Norris', forcing both drivers to box early and ultimately ruin their chances at points.

It would have been easy then to attribute another poor weekend to rotten luck this time around, but after a safety car bunched up the pack neither driver could take advantage to apply any sort of pressure, with a slow reaction time in regards to boxing the drivers during the safety car stint as well.

Yet another weekend to forget.

Oscar Piastri - 2/10

Lando Norris - 1/10

AlphaTauri - 6/10

A weekend that left fans of Red Bull's sister team feeling very optimistic.

The race may have proved pointless for them, leaving the Italian side alongside McLaren as the only teams to not score points this season, but they came ever so close through Yuki Tsunoda who put on an excellent drive.

Nyck De Vries also had a decent weekend, showing again his promise in an F1 seat with a few nice overtakes. Ultimately, though, it was simply a case of not having a fast enough car, as despite all of Tsunoda and De Vries' efforts, a point scoring finish evaded them on the last few laps, as Haas driver Kevin Magnussen scraped past Tsunoda to steal a point.

Much to look forward to for AlphaTauri, regardless.

Nyck De Vries - 6/10

Yuki Tsunoda - 8/10

A disappointing weekend for the team in red and black in Jeddah, as damage costs one driver and bad strategy costs another.

Zhou Guanyu will be very disappointed indeed to have not scored points, as the Chinese driver showed remarkable pace to notch four overtakes across the race.

A late reaction to the safety car's introduction, a slow pit stop and a bizarre follow-up stop for different tyres slaughtered Zhou's chances, sadly, and he too failed to score points alongside the damaged Valterri Bottas, who finished last of the running cars and as the only car to be lapped.

Zhou Guanyu - 7/10

Valterri Bottas - 4/10

Haas - 7/10

A much needed point claimed at the death by Kevin Magnussen, who's blossoming partnership with Nico Hulkenberg bore fruit this time around.

F1's resident Americans were unlucky to come away from Bahrain with nothing, and will be very happy to have nicked one from the jaws of Yuki Tsunoda in Jeddah, with the Dane making a 46th lap overtake to claim a solo point.

Hulkenberg had his say on proceedings too, and his clever car control and impressive pace allowed him to close the gap on the car behind K-Mag to allow his teammate to put maximum pressure on Tsunoda and grab a point to savour.

Kevin Magnussen - 8/10

Nico Hulkenberg - 6/10

Alpine - 7/10

There was not much for Alpine to do in the second race of their campaign, as the all-French team secured their first double points of the season in comfortable fashion.

Esteban Ocon survived early contact with McLaren's Piastri, who's relationship with Alpine is rather well-known, to escape un-penalised and collect P8 and P9 along with Pierre Gasly.

Positions one through eight seem destined to be reserved for Red Bull, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes this season, so this is a decent result by Alpine to head up the midfield.

Esteban Ocon - 6/10

Pierre Gasly - 7/10

Ferrari - 4/10

Oh, Ferrari...

A late reaction to the safety car, boxing onto a hard tyre that was underperforming for other cars all race and showing an altogether disappointing race pace, it's no wonder Ferrari dribbled home a dismal 4th in the constructor's this time out.

A car and a team that seemed like they had the tools to fight right at the very front once again last season, seems to be dead and buried if early proceedings are anything to go by, and F1's most famous team have got a tonne of work to do to take Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc back to the front of the pack.

Charles Leclerc - 5/10

Carlos Sainz - 3/10

Mercedes - 7/10

The words "not where we want to be" and "we'll keep working" seem to be synonymous with the end of a Grand Prix when it comes to Mercedes, but to be fair they seem like they are slowly getting it right again, if this weekend is anything to go by.

It seems ludicrous that a team that dominated so easily at the front of the pack for eight straight campaigns could be struggling so much at the moment, but the team from Woking will definitely be encouraged with their showing in Jeddah.

Despite Hamilton falling down to the Ferrari's at one point, the veteran soon recovered in a remarkable display of driving to get back in the top quarter, whereas his teammate Russell fell only to the onslaught of Verstappen in his P4 finish.

A special mention must go out to Russell too, as he showed remarkable racecraft and pace to keep the time gap on Alonso as small as possible in lieu of a possible penalty for the Spaniard, and for a few hours claimed his first podium of the season as a result, only for a very fair appeal by Aston Martin to put it back in the hands of Alonso.

Some remarkable sportsmanship was shown after the race by Russell as well, who remarked that he would "take the trophy, of course, but Fernando and Aston Martin deserve the podium."

Lewis Hamilton - 8/10

George Russell - 9/10

Another fine weekend by Aston Martin, who's resurgence this season is nothing short of incredible.

Fernando Alonso started on the front row and immediately took the lead from Sergio Perez, but was soon penalised for an incorrect starting position, the same way Esteban Ocon was last weekend.

While serving his five second stop, a crew member placed the rear jack in contact with his car, breaching the laws of working on the car before the serving of a penalty has concluded.

This breach (35 laps and a podium celebration later) would result in another ten second penalty that stripped Alonso of an eventual P3 finish, but a righteous appeal from the green team soon re-instated his finish.

Another great weekend from Aston Martin, who impressed yet again despite the retirement of Lance Stroll, who pulled off a stunning overtake on Sainz in the race's opening stages before withdrawing due to an engine failure.

Lance Stroll - 6/10

Fernando Alonso - 9/10

Red Bull - 10/10

Another perfect weekend from the Milton Keynes team, who managed both ends of an F1 race in Max Verstappen's P15 start and Sergio Perez's pole position to come home with maximum points.

The Mexican driver may have instantly lost the lead to Fernando Alonso at the start of the race, but he quickly recovered to reclaim it and never looked back once, remaining in the lead for the rest of the race and five seconds ahead of his world champion teammate.

Verstappen may not have struck gold this time around (something his father did not look too pleased about) but his drive to the podium was nothing short of sensational nonetheless. The Belgium-born driver recovered up to P6 by the halfway mark of the race and eased his way past both the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers on his way to a silver medal.

As good as it gets for Christian Horner's men, who maintain their perfect start to the season and lay claim to potentially having the fastest car Formula One has ever witnessed.

