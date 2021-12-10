Norwich City vs Manchester United: Things to look out for

NORWICH, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Harry Maguire of Manchester United scores his teams second goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road on June 27, 2020 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United take the 245 mile east to Norwich City in an attempt to take all three points from the Canaries and surge up the Premier League table. Norwich themselves have given themselves hope of staying up in the league with the appointment of Dean Smith giving the Canaries hope amongst recent results, with wins over Brentford and Southampton the most impressive of recent.

In recent Premier League games under Ralph Rangnick, United are unbeaten currently, with a great advert of football against Arsenal, the Red Devils coming out 3-2 winners at the Theatre of Dreams, with Cristiano Ronaldo deep in the second half. The Red Devils were also able to surpass a resilient Crystal Palace on home turf three days later, a solitary goal by Fred making sure United took all three points.

The Red Devils record against Norwich is a pretty good one. In the last game at Carrow Road in the Premier League, United were a class above beating the Canaries 3-1. Goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial made it an easy win although Onel Hernandez did get on the scoresheet for the away side.

Over the course of the Premier League of recent the meeting between both sides shows United have been unbeaten since 17 November 2012 against the Canaries. The Canaries won on that day 1-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League, Anthony Pilkington's winner in the 60th minute the difference.

What team will Ralph Rangnick select?

Paul Pogba is out with a thigh injury, which he picked up while on international duty with France, he is not expected to be back on the field until the early stages of 2022. Raphael Varane is also out with a hamstring, but is making excellent progress in his recovery, he will not be considered for selection against the Canaries.

Up top Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are also sidelined, with the latter missing United's last two matches with a knee issue. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the Red Devils major doubt ahead of this one after he went down at full time colliding with the advertising boards at Old Trafford in midweek in the UEFA Champions League against Young Boys.

Nemanja Matic awaits a fitness test before the contest in Norfolk, Matic is suffering with a cold but has tested negative for Covid. Diogo Dalot is a strong possibility to return at right back due to Wan Bisakka seemingly suffering knee and wrist injuries.

Luke Shaw made his return from a head injury against Young Boys but Alex Telles has impressed at left back in recent games and should keep his place aswell as Mason Greenwood who has definitely enhanced his claims for a start in East Anglia with a brilliant goal and accomplished performance following his assist coming off the bench against Crystal Palace to set up the winner.

It should be 4-2-2-2 formation once again with Marcus Rashford playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third, leaving Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes in the positions behind.

Predicted lineups

Norwich City; Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak, Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis, Sargent, Pukki.

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

