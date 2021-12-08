Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys: Five things we learned

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Vincent Sierro of Young Boys was crushed after the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on December 8, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester United drew their last game of Group F at Old Trafford to Young Boys, with David Wagner's men unable to take their second half chances in order to give themselves a chance of staying in the UEFA Champions League. Mason Greenwood's stunning first half finish laid the foundations early on with the wide areas combining well to set up the number 11. Luke Shaw proved to have another strong game. But the Red Devils were made to pay for their mistakes late on in the first period, Fabian Rieder scoring a stunner to get the Young Boys back in the contest.

Donny Van De Beek gifting possession to the away side on the edge of the box, the number 32 curling precisely a fantastic finish through his right boot into the top right hand corner of Dean Henserson's net. Neither side could get the winner in a game which proved to be a run out for many of United's youngsters with the likes of Shola Shoretire, Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal all getting run outs at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mason Greenwood is the upcoming young talent in United ranks at the moment

Mason Greenwood was exceptional all game up front and proved to Ralf Rangnick how he should become a regular in this United team under his tenure. His finishing touch for the goal was fantastic and proved yet again the impact he can have early on in a contest. His left foot has become a valuable asset to his end product which has improved massively through his appearances in all competitions.

Known for his performances in comebacks he was enforcer in this game giving United the perfect start in the contest. Playing as a lone striker in front of a midfield four he lived up to his expectations being the star player on the night, making sure he is firmly in Rangnick's plans in the near future.

United's youngsters are promising

With Shoretire featuring massively in the game, debuts were also given to Savage and Iqbal in a bid for game time and to create an impressions upon the new United boss. Having stayed in the game the changes game with Shoretire making some good interceptions to nullify any attacks from the Young Boys.

Iqbal made history for the Red Devils featuring on the bench and then coming onto the pitch. He was the first British South Asian to be in the squad on a matchday. Savage the son of Robbie Savage also was introduced to proceedings late on with a standing ovation clear for the debutants as rare debuts were witnessed in such a competition.

Tom Heaton returned for Manchester United in goal

Tom Heaton was replaced by Dean Henderson in the second half in order for Rangnick to get an idea as to the various keepers he has at his disposal and how good they can be in the team. With Henderson neat in goal but unable to keep out a blinder from Rieder he didn't put much of a foot wrong and was replaced by Heaton in the second in order for the United boss to assess his performance.

Not having too much to do in the second period, Heaton kept the game at a foothold still giving United the chance to win the game. He was able to keep out some efforts from Young Boys as they threatened to keep themselves in with a shout in the Champions League but they didn't have any clear cut chances so unable to put the ball past the keeper during the 90 minutes.

Jesse Lingard's pace could play a huge part in the brand of football under Rangnick

Having had a move away from United last season on loan and thrived against the odds at West Ham United, Jesse Lingard is back at United and may see this as a brand new opportunity to get regular game time under a new manager. His pace and work ethic was clear to see against the Young Boys and with the style of football Rangnick is seemingly putting out he may be in with a shout to play most games.

Still linked with a move away in the January transfer window to the likes of Newcastle United, Lingard will want to play at the highest level which is at United and if he is able to prove his spot in the team week in week out he may attach his heart to Manchester ruling out a move elsewhere.

Only 5 shots were registered on target the whole game

The Red Devils only registered 7 shots in total, 5 of them being on target which shows Rangnick still has a great deal of work to do although a great deal of the first team players were rested with United already qualified and through for the last 16 of the competition. With few chances available not enough chances were created regardless with work to do in all competitions for the new United interim manager.

But with the big guns surely back on the weekend against Norwich City in the Premier League this will inevitably change. This game saw a great deal of rotation, although nothing can be justified in terms of chance creation, with the same level of performance always required at the heights of a club such as Man United.

Embed from Getty Images