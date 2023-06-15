West Ham to open their campaign at Bournemouth as Hammers learn their 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

Only a week after West Ham United miraculously triumphed in a European Final for the first time since 1965, focus has been shifted ahead to the upcoming season, as Hammers fans learned their fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Opening down on the south coast, David Moyes' men will kick off their season away at Bournemouth - the Vitality Stadium will play host to the Conference League champions on Saturday 12th August with a 3:00 PM BST start.

Seven days later, the Hammers return home to the London Stadium for a feisty derby against Chelsea, who underperformed massively last term, followed by another trip down south to Brighton, a fellow Europa League side.

The Hammers will end their opening month away at bogey team Brighton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The heat is turned up a notch in September, with newcomers Luton Town welcoming West Ham to Kenilworth Road, before a tough couple of fixtures see Manchester City (H) and Liverpool (A) occur prior to the visit of Sheffield United.

The first of two consecutive home matches continues into October - Newcastle United make the long trip to London.

Then comes a journey to Villa Park where an improving Aston Villa side await followed by a hosting of Everton, who have managed to narrowly escape the drop for two years straight.

West Ham will be on the road at Brentford and Burnley in November, with a game against Nottingham Forest on home turf sandwiched in between.

December is by far the busiest month for the Irons, who will compete in three London derbies in the space of eight days. Crystal Palace (H) takes place on the 2nd before it is Tottenham Hotspur away under the lights, and then across to Craven Cottage to lock horns with Fulham.

The festive fixtures continue to arrive thick and fast with a couple of home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United, which conclude the pre-Christmas period.

But it is straight back to business on Boxing Day as Moyes will hope to be able to plot a winning strategy to defeat Arsenal at the Emirates for the first time since 2015.

Another bogey team in the form of Brighton come back around again to close out the year.

2024 is set to be kickstarted with an FA Cup opener on the 6th January, before they pay a visit to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

After a packed schedule of games, Hammers players will receive a well-earned break which sees them out of action until the 30th January when Bournemouth rock up in Stratford.

The Irons will aim to make the London Stadium a fortress this coming season (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Manchester United (A) and Arsenal (H) begin February, with fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Brentford to follow.

By the time that West Ham travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in March, they will hope to be sitting comfortably inside the top seven, as the final 12 games arrive.

Two home games against Burnley and Aston Villa give them a good chance to pick up points prior to a difficult travel up north to Newcastle.

The penultimate month begins with Spurs at home, Wolves away, and Fulham (H); then it is time to face the final five.

It is never an easy task to go to Crystal Palace and pick up three points, but it is a feat that the Irons will strive to complete before a highly difficult run of fixtures to end the campaign.

Liverpool famously underachieved last season, and will hope to do better this time - Jurgen Klopp's six-time Champions League winners head to the Hammers on Saturday 27th April.

Another big six club will stand in the way of victory at the beginning of May - Chelsea, who, under the new management of ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, have a heap of work to do to build on a poor mid-table finish last year, host West Ham on the 4th.

There are so many fixtures that Luton supporters will be hugely anticipating on their first season in the top tier of English football since 1992, and you would imagine that the penultimate game against the Hammers will be one of those.

Then, to end the campaign, it is a mammoth trip to Manchester City, treble winners and reigning European champions, which is probably not the ideal conclusion for the Irons, but they will hope to have settled a positive position by the time that game comes around on Sunday 19th May.

David Moyes will take his side to the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season (Photo by Isaac Parkin - MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Notable Fixtures

V Big Six

Sat 16 Sep: Manchester City (H)

Sat 23 Sep: Liverpool (A)

Sat 23 Dec: Manchester United (H)

Sat 3 Feb: Manchester United (A)

Sat 27 Apr: Liverpool (H)

Sun 19 May: Manchester City (A)

London Derbies

Sat 19 Aug: Chelsea (H)

Sat 4 Nov: Brentford (A)

Sat 2 Dec: Crystal Palace (H)

Tue 5 Dec: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sat 9 Dec: Fulham (A)

Tue 26 Dec: Arsenal (A)

Sat 10 Feb: Arsenal (H)

Sat 24 Feb: Brentford (H)

Tue 2 Apr: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Emotions are always running high when West Ham take on Spurs in a London derby (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Sat 13 Apr: Fulham (H)

Sat 20 Apr: Crystal Palace (A)

Sat 4 May: Chelsea (A)

V Newly Promoted

Sat 2 Sep: Luton Town (A)

Sat 30 Sep: Sheffield United (H)

Sat 25 Nov: Burnley (A)

Sat 13 Jan: Sheffield United (A)

Sat 9 Mar: Burnley (H)

Sat 11 May: Luton Town (H)

Full West Ham Fixture Calendar

August: Bournemouth (A, 12th), Chelsea (H, 19th), Brighton (A, 26th).

September: Luton (A, 2nd), Man City (H, 16th), Liverpool (A, 23rd), Sheffield United (H, 30th).

October: Newcastle (H, 7th), Aston Villa (A, 21st), Everton (H, 28th).

November: Brentford (A, 4th), Nottingham Forest (H, 11th), Burnley (A, 25th).

December: Crystal Palace (H, 2nd), Tottenham (A, 5th), Fulham (A, 9th), Wolves (H, 16th), Man United (H, 23rd), Arsenal (A, 26th), Brighton (H, 30th).

January: Sheffield United (A, 13th), Bournemouth (H, 30th).

February: Man United (A, 3rd), Arsenal (H, 10th), Nottingham Forest (A, 17th), Brentford (H, 24th).

March: Everton (A, 2nd), Burnley (H, 9th), Aston Villa (H, 16th), Newcastle (A, 30th).

April: Tottenham (H, 2nd), Wolves (A, 6th), Fulham (H, 13th), Crystal Palace (A, 20th), Liverpool (H, 27th).

May: Chelsea (A, 4th), Luton (H, 11th), Man City (A, 19th).

*All Premier League Fixtures are subject to change.