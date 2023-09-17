Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: Post-match Player Ratings

The Vitality Stadium did not host a Premier League classic on Sunday afternoon, with Bournemouth and Chelsea playing out a goalless draw.

With only five points from their opening five matches, Chelsea are on course for one of the worst starts to a league campaign in the club's history.

Bournemouth are still searching for their first win of the 2023/24 season, but an inspired defensive performance will give Iraola's men confidence going into their upcoming matches.

Here are the player ratings from this fixture.

AFC Bournemouth

Neto - 8

An excellent showing from the Brazillian between the sticks for the Cherries. He kept his side in the match with crucial saves from Gallagher and Palmer, most notably. Bournemouth's number one is a solid consistent performer for his team and on Sunday it was no different.

Max Aarons - 7

The summer signing from Norwich looked back to his best against Chelsea, dealing with Mudryk's pace and neutralizing the Ukrainian's threat, whilst also contributing well going forward.

Illia Zabarnyi - 6

A solid performance but with no real moments of note. He worked well with his centre-back partner when dealing with the physicality of Nicolas Jackson.

Lloyd Kelly - 7

The Englishman was very composed and dominant throughout the match, with an 81% pass completion rate and 100% success rate in aerial duels and tackles won. Always happy to receive the ball and play out under pressure.

Milos Kerkez - 5

Not the easiest of matches for the young Hungarian, having to face off against the pacy and experienced Raheem Sterling. Booked and subbed after 74 minutes.

Ryan Christie - 7

Alongside his team-mate in the defensive midfield, Christie was able to control the attacks of Bournemouth with fast and intricate passes. Kept things neat and tidy.

Lewis Cook - 9

The star man for the Cherries, working well on and off the ball to help stop Chelsea's threat in the middle of the park. Cook also completed the most tackles of anyone in the game (3). Player of The Match.

Philip Billing - 8

Physical and imposing presence throughout and helped to stop Chelsea's midfield having time on the ball through his intelligent pressing. Came close to breaking the deadlock with a free-kick in the second half.

Dango Ouattara - 5

Had a fantastic opportunity to give Bournemouth the lead in the first half, but faded away as an attacking threat as the game wore on. Subbed after 63 minutes for Kluivert, who was a lot more effective going forward.

Dominic Solanke - 7

Fairly isolated for the majority of the game but made a nuisance of himself throughout for Disasi and Thiago Silva. Had a couple of opportunities late on to find a winner but was not clinical when needed.

Marcus Tavernier - 6

Was a greater presence in a defensive capacity, combining well with Aarons to stop the threat of Mudryk in behind, but did not offer too much attacking threat bar a couple of wayward strikes.

Justin Kluivert - 7

Came on and looked lively, drew a foul on the edge of the area that could have been decisive. He was unlucky not to start and has made a case to be included from the beginning against Brighton.

Luis Sinisterra - 5

Came on for his debut for his the South Coast side but could not have any significant impact on the match. Will be hoping to stay fit and have a greater impact on the team as the season progresses.

Marcos Senesi - 5

Kept it tidy at the back and helped to retain the clean sheet. Did not have too much to do, however, as Bournemouth dominated the chances for the majority of the closing stages.

David Brooks - N/A

Had very little time on the pitch, but it is great to see the Welshman back to full fitness and playing football again.

Robert Sanchez - 9

One of Sanchez's best performances in goal for Chelsea since his arrival at the club. Forced into some acrobatic saves and also looked good with his distribution throughout.

He may not be Chelsea's long term solution in net, but he certainly isn't their biggest issue either.

Malo Gusto - 7

Solid performance as Reece James' understudy; kept the ball moving and always looked a threat on the overlap. His end product still needs a little work, though.

Axel Disasi - 6

Lumbered on the ball at times and always seems to be on the edge of dominating and being dangerous in the tackle. Still adjusting to the league in only his fifth appearance but almost cost the match for the Blues with a reckless lunging tackle.

Thiago Silva - 7

38 years young. The Brazilian kept the tempo ticking for Chelsea with 79 completed passes in the match. He certainly will not be part of Chelsea's long term plans but time and again proves his quality, even in the twilight years of his career.

Levi Colwill - 6

Not the best game for the young Englishman, and his long-term future certainly isn't in the left-back position. Did manage to put the ball in the back of the net, but was rightly ruled offside. Subbed on 80'

Conor Gallagher - 6

Captain for the away side on the day, Gallagher ran his socks off as he always does. Unfortunate not to have scored early in the game.

Lesley Ugochukwu - 6

On his first Premier League start for Chelsea, the Frenchmen did not look too overawed by the occasion. It is clear why Pochettino kept him at the club for the season and he will certainly have a bright future.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Lively in the first half and had a brilliant free-kick cruely flash across the face of goal without crossing the line. His impact reduced slightly when moved over to the left, but continues to be a threat this season.

Enzo Fernandez - 6

Not the Argentine's best game, but can be the case after an international break. Still able to complete 48/50 passes attempted so it shows that his standards remain high even on a slightly off day. Subbed on the 81st-minute.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6

Some excellent moments and some woeful moments.

There is certainly a skillful player in there, but his potential is yet to be realised in a Chelsea shirt, and there are a lot of elements still to improve on in his game. He'll need a run of minutes in the side to get a true reflection of his ability. Subbed on the 63rd-minute.

Nicolas Jackson - 5

Again, an under par performance from the Chelsea front man. He had the least touches of any player to complete the full 90 and lost the most duels in the match (8).

Cole Palmer - 6

Looked confident and energetic on the ball. Could have got the winner if not for an excellent save from Neto in the 85th-minute

Ben Chilwell - 5

Came on too late to have any really effect on the game, but did produce one quality cross to the back post. Will be hoping to start in his preferred position moving forward as he looked far more comfortable there.

Ian Maatsen - 5

Similar with Chilwell, although he was based higher up the pitch. A victim of his versatility that he cannot nail down a starting place in the side.