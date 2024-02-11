"They really wanted me to bring Ethan in". 

Arsenal romped to an emphatic six-nil win at the London Stadium keeping them at pace with both Liverpool and Manchester City towards the top of the Premier League table.

The Hammers had got the better of Arsenal twice already this season and with Arsenal's last two visits to West Ham ending in disappointment this could have been a potential slip up in their title hopes. However, it was anything but.

Arsenal started off electric keeping possession, imposing themselves high up the pitch, as well as creating a couple of chances forcing Areola into a few claims and saves. With West Ham offering next to nothing, it was only a matter of time before the Arsenal onslaught began and surprise surprise.... it was a set piece that saw the Gunners take the lead.

A Declan Rice corner to the back post was latched unto by the leaping William Saliba who nodded home on on the 32nd minute. Bukayo Saka widened the lead after he slotted his penalty past the home sides goalkeeper making that his 50th goal for Arsenal. The action only continued as just on the stroke of halftime, Gabriel Magalhaes guided his header into the back of the net, this time from a free kick delivered by the returning Declan Rice. Somehow, the away side managed to get a fourth before halftime as Martin Odegaard found Leandro Trossard who delightfully finished in the top right corner making it four-nil at the break.

The second half saw the Gunners pick up exactly where they left off with wave upon wave of attack which eventually turned into goals. Captain Martin Odegaard passed the ball into Bukayo Saka's path who swiftly checked back and calmy slotted home at the near post making it 100 goal contributions for himself at Arsenal. Not long afterwards, Declan Rice thumped home and long range effort to make it six-nil.

Here is what Arteta had to say on his sides fantastic performance.

Declan Rice's Return

It was a happy return this time around for Declan Rice as he faced off against his former club West Ham United. The now Arsenal midfielder performed exceptionally providing two assists and a goal for himself on the day .

"Well I'm really happy with him because I know that it is very emotional and special day for him because he loves West Ham so much and today he had to focus on the task he had to deliver. Set pieces were one of those because when we have certain players he can threat from outside the box probably more than he does inside the box".

On his reception by the fans

"I was really pleased to see the class of the crowd as well to give him the reception that I think he deserves".

Statement Victory?

After a hard fought victory over Liverpool last weekend, it would be one step forward and two steps backwards if Arsenal did not secure a win today especially after title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City both picked up wins yesterday.

The six goals scored today saw Arsenal make up some serious ground on those sides goal difference now drawing level with City on +31 and only one behind table toppers Liverpool who have +32.

Arteta was asked on whether todays result was a statement victory in terms of the title race.

"Yes obviously we are maintaining and building some momentum now and the performances they've been really strong as well as results in recent weeks and we need to maintain that because the other teams are doing it as well we are not the only ones and we need to recognize that and now onto Burnley".

Why Substitute an Inform Saka?

Bukayo Saka performed excellently today and even secured a brace. With West Ham looking so vulnerable, Mikel was questioned as to why he was removed especially as the Englishman was within touching distance of a hat trick.

"I thought that it was time as well because he has played so many minutes to give him a rest as well and as well as an opportunity to somebody else to step in".

Ethan Nwaneri Handed Minutes

16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri saw Premier League action for only the second time in his career so far as he came on in the 77th minute today replacing Gabriel Martinelli. The highly touted youngster displayed a solid cameo with some nice touches in the midfield. Arteta told James Benge of CBS that players on the bench were whispering to him to being him on.

"They really wanted me to bring Ethan in".

He added

"When your team mates want to give you the ball all the time, if they do that, it's because they really trust you. You only have to see how many times he was involved in that".

Arsenal next face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday February 17th at 3:00PM.