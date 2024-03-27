Preston North End host Rotherham United on Friday afternoon in the first EFL Championship game week back from the recent international break.

The Lilywhites will be hoping for three points to start the Easter weekend and take a step further in their push for a playoff position.

Preston have gathered eight points in their last five games, the last match finishing in their favour with a 1-0 win at Home Park.

Currently sitting in ninth place, five points from sixth-placed Norwich City, Ryan Lowe will be aiming to start the final stretch of the season with a victory.

Rotherham United take the bottom spot of the table going into this one with 20 points after 38 games.

Leam Richardson took control of the side in December of last year after a Matt Taylor departure due to consistent poor results.

However, the 44-year-old has failed to make a difference to the side, only winning once in the Championship whilst in charge on Boxing Day.

The Millers have gained one point in their last ten games, unable to score in their last four, so this is anticipated that the home side should come out on top.

Brad Potts is the first name on the unavailable list for PNE tomorrow, soon due to return from a hamstring injury.

Youngster Kian Best and Ched Evans are still yet to return to the side too ahead of their head-to-head with Rotherham.

Good news comes for Preston fans as Emil Riis, Milutin Osmajić and skipper Alan Browne are all likely to return to the squad; Ryan Lowe stating that following Browne's recent hernia operation that "he's all good now and raring to go."

The home side have no suspensions.

Rotherham United

Two former-PNE players in Andre Green and Jordan Hugill both miss tomorrow's clash due to injury.

Grant Hall is another man who can't play for the Millers on Friday, failing to return to the squad since December.

Rotherham boss Richardson has stated Cohen Bramall and Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson still remain in rehabilitation so require more training before they can put on a red shirt.

The visiting side have no suspensions either.

Likely Lineups

Woodman; Millar, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Brady; Browne, Frøjkær-Jensen, McCann; Keane, Riis

Rotherham United

Johansson; Kioso, Morrison, Humphreys, Revan; Nombe, Rinomhota, Clucas, Cafu; Rathbone, Wyke

Key Players

Preston's number 16 has been a brilliant asset for the Lilywhites this season in a back three.

Acting as a left centre-back for the side, Hughes has started 26 of their matches in the Championship, scoring one against Swansea City last summer and with two assists across the season.

The Welshman has performed consistently well in a North End shirt and is very likely to keep his position for tomorrow.

Primarily playing in the centre midfield spot for Rotherham this season, Rathbone has been the best from a poor bunch.

One goal and one assist is on the tally for Oliver Rathbone.

The 27-year-old is known for his successful dribbling ability when on the move, but also being a fantastic ball-winner for the Millers.

What happened last time out?

The alternate fixture at the ASSEAL New York Stadium ended with a point to each side, finishing 1-1.

Goal number one came from Jordan Hugill with a great strike which saw Rotherham take the lead at home in the 35th minute.

Liam Lindsay equalised for PNE just before the half time whistle.

The second half was dominated by the away side but they didn't quite do enough to take the three points on the road.

Last three meetings:

23 September 2023 - Rotherham United 1-1 Preston North End

14 March 2023 - Rotherham United 1-2 Preston North End

16 August 2022 - Preston North End 0-0 Rotherham United

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England - home to Preston North End.

What time is kick off?

15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch or listen to the game on either side's iFollow sites.