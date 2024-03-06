The St Mary's Stadium hosts a big game tonight in the EFL Championship between Southampton and visiting side Preston North End.

Southampton currently sit in fourth place going into tonight's matchup and come off the back of a 4-3 victory away to Birmingham City last weekend.

This was a dramatic game on the road which just saw the Saints grab the three points in the final minutes of the game when Joe Aribo made it four goals to three in the 96th minute.

Southampton have been on fairly poor form in recent weeks in the Championship, only gaining six points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

This drop off in performances was on the back of a streak of 22 games in which the Saints failed to lose in the league so this will not be an easy one for the travelling side this evening.

Preston North End currently sit in ninth place, four points from a play-off position with tonight being their game-in-hand on the teams above.

Unlike the Saints, Preston are on good form at the moment, unbeaten in seven games, and will be aiming to continue this run with a strong performance tonight.

The Lilywhites only took a point from their last game against Hull City at the Deepdale in a goalless draw.

Leeds United were the last team to take the three points from the side in January this year.

Tonight's clash is set to be a big one in what is anticipated to be a high-scoring game.

Team news

Southampton

Russel Martin's side have a few injuries going into this fixture, a key man in Kyle Walker-Peters being unavailable for selection due to a muscle injury, expected to return to the squad later this month.

Another man which will miss tonight is Ross Stewart with a muscle injury of his own which he sustained late last year.

Spaniard Juan Larios cannot be picked for the Saints tonight as a hamstring injury keeps him away from the match day squad.

Ryan Fraser, who has scored six for the club this season and has proved to be one of their key attacking players, is unavailable for selection too due to a knee injury.

The home side have no suspensions for this one.

Preston

The Lilywhites have a couple of players unavailable ahead of tonight's game.

Brad Potts is the first name on the list with a hamstring injury keeping him out of the squad until after the upcoming international break.

Failing to feature in the last nine games for the squad, Ched Evans remains out with issues to his knee.

Preston North End have no suspensions.

Likely lineups

Southampton

Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, Armstrong; Brooks, Armstrong, Adams

Preston

Woodman; Browne, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar; Whiteman, Frøjkær-Jensen, McCann; Riis, Keane

Key players

Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong has been a key man for the Saints this season, currently being second top goalscorer in the league with 17 goals.

Not only being a brutal finisher, Armstrong has been nothing but brilliant on the front line this season, assisting 11 times too.

Southampton's number nine got on the scoresheet on Saturday in their 4-3 victory at the St Andrew's Stadium.

Being at the club since August 2021, Armstrong has slotted into the squad nicely, particularly this season, and will be looking to hit the back of the net tonight.

Ben Whiteman

Whiteman has been a fantastic asset to the side in the middle of the park this season commanding from a defensive midfield position.

Getting three goals and two assists for the Lilywhites in 2023/24, the Englishman is likely to be in the Preston midfield tonight.

Not only being defensively strong from the middle, Whiteman has improved this season in his attacking traits too.

What happened last time out?

Although a good result on paper for Preston last time out, it was a heartbreaking result for the home fans in the alternative fixture due to a late minute equaliser from Southampton.

The match finished two goals a piece at Deepdale Stadium.

Kyle Walker-Peters was the first name on the scoresheet, scoring a nice finish in the 33rd minute to take the lead.

Momentum switched in the second half in quick succession when Milutin Osmajić and Brad Potts scored two in three minutes.

Preston failed to hold onto this lead however, when Ched Evans scored an own goal in the 96th minute of the match meaning both teams only took a point home.

The last three meetings of the two sides have ended:

25 October 2023 - Preston North End 2-2 Southampton

20 July 2019 - Preston North End 1-3 Southampton

21 September 2011 - Southampton 2-1 Preston North End

Match details

Where is the game being played?

St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England - home to Southampton.

What time is kick off?

19:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

​​​​Fans can watch on Sky Sports Red Button.