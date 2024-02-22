Coventry City welcome Preston North End in a huge clash for both sides in their efforts to reach a play-off position.

The Sky Blues, who currently sit in seventh place, will be looking to trouble Preston North End under the lights on Friday night.

Unbeaten in 11 home games at the Coventry Building Society Arena, it will take the Lilywhites a lot of work to take the three points home in their trip down South.

Mark Robins' men come into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory last Saturday to Stoke City which saw Ellis Simms strike one home in the 51st minute of the match.

Coventry City will have full confidence going into the clash after collecting eight points from their last five games in the league and looking like a side to cause real problems for any opponent.

The visitors will also be ready to cause an upset after being on a good run of form themselves, unbeaten in their last five Championship matches and currently sat in ninth place.

Preston North End gained a point on Saturday in the Lancashire derby after trailing 2-0 within 23 minutes to Blackburn Rovers. A wonderful Robbie Brady strike and a bit of luck in the box saw them draw level and end the game at two goals a piece.

Both sides have shown their quality in recent weeks so this one is set to be a fantastic game.

Team news

Coventry City

Mark Robins has said to the media regarding Victor Torp's calf injury sustained last week in their win over Stoke City that he is going to have to make an informed decision on the midfielder's availability after a recent scan revealed a small tear in the muscle.

Ben Sheaf remains unavailable for the Sky Blues with a hamstring injury, only expected to return later this year in April.

Alongside Sheaf, Jamie Allen is unavailable for selection due to a broken cheekbone but should be back towards the end of next month.

The home side have no suspensions ahead of tomorrow night.

Preston

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed the return to training of young prospect Kian Best and midfielder Duane Holmes following injuries, but it remains to be seen whether they will be selected for this one.

Brad Potts is unavailable for this one, being a key player for the side this season, expected to return in March.

Ched Evans remains out for the next few weeks due to a problem with his knee.

The Lilywhites have no suspensions for the Coventry City game.

Likely lineups

Coventry City

Collins; van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Dasilva; Eccles, Latibeaudiere; Simms, O'Hare, Wright; Tavares

Preston

Woodman; Millar, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Brady; Browne, Whiteman, Frøjkær-Jensen; Riis, Keane

Key players

Bradley Collins

Coventry City's goalkeeper this season has been an integral part of the side and a key factor in their success in the Championship.

In contention with Ben Wilson for the number one spot, the summer signing has proved why he should be between the sticks week-in-week-out.

Putting pen to paper in July last year, Collins signed for the club from Barnsley after multiple fantastic years in South Yorkshire.

Gaining six clean sheets from 16 games so far this season, Bradley Collins has not only shown his brilliant shot-stopping ability, but he has also excelled in his distribution out of the box for the Sky Blue side.

Failing to start in the last one, it is expected the goalkeeper is expected to return to the starting lineup in tomorrow night's fixture against Preston.

Liam Lindsay

A focus on the defensive aspects of the teams going into this one, a key defensive player for the visiting side tomorrow is Liam Lindsay.

Playing as a central centre-back in a three, Lindsay has been a fundamental part of the Lilywhite defence all throughout this season.

The Scotsman has shown his ability in all defensive aspects, being an excellent winner of the ball in terms of tackling those who come at him and regaining possession with interceptions all across the back line.

Lindsay also uses his big stature to be a presence in the box, being essential when defending crosses coming in and getting in front of shots, but also being a fox in the box at the other side of the pitch, scoring three goals himself in a Preston shirt this season.

What happened last time out?

In the alternate fixture earlier this season, Deepdale hosted a high-scoring game which ended 3-2 to Preston North End.

Haji Wright was a key player for the travelling side in this one, taking the lead in the 33rd minute and getting a second in the 82nd but this wasn't enough.

Equalising not long after, Duane Holmes made it 1-1 in the 38th minute before Alan Browne stepped up to the spot and took the lead with a penalty in the 41st minute.

Milutin Osmajić, Montenegrin forward for Preston, made it three goals to one in the 71st minute which proved to be enough for the Lilywhites and led them to taking the three points.

The last five meetings of the two sides have ended:

4 November 2023 - Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

28 February 2023 - Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City

31 August 2022 - Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End

26 February 2022 - Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End

20 October 2021 - Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, England - home to Coventry City.

What time is kick off?

19:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the action due to no available broadcasts.