Coventry City were 3-1 winners in an entertaining display in West Yorkshire against Huddersfield Town.

The Sky Blues gained a 2-0 lead in the first-half after in-form Ellis Simms picked up a brace early on.

Town were all over the place in the first-half but changed their ways in the second 45 as they came out strong troubling the Coventry defence.

Rhys Healey got the only goal of the game for the Terriers which came in the 79th minute.

The home side pushed for more and showed positive signs to take into the next game, however it was not meant to be.

Haji Wright who showed his class once again had finally hit the back of the net as he rifled an effort on his left in the bottom corner.

Huddersfield Town sit in 22nd place in the Championship on 39 points alongside both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday. Birmingham City suffered a 2-1 defeat away to QPR as Wednesday picked up a point at home to Swansea City.

Next up for Town is a trip to Stoke on the first of April who today were defeated 3-0 at home to Norwich.

For winners Coventry City, they have two crucial home games against Cardiff City and top of the league, Leeds United.

Coventry sit four points behind Norwich as well having a game in hand on their play-off rivals.

Mark Robins' side will leave West Yorkshire in high spirits as they look forward to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Manchester United in April.

Story of the Match

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter made two changes to his starting eleven as his side faced Coventry City on Good Friday.

On loan from Chelsea, Alex Matos returned to the side, making it his first appearance from the start in five games. Matos came in place for Brodie Spencer who had a busy international period away with Northern Ireland as he racked up 180 minutes of football

It was a milestone for Josh Koroma as he made his 150th league start of his career. Koroma entered the frame by replacing Sorba Thomas, who was suspended following his red card last time out versus Rotherham United.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins opted for an unchanged line-up from their heroic win against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Wembley awaits for the Sky Blues, however Mark Robins and his side have some important games ahead in the Sky Bet Championship.

The opening 10 minutes of the game had its fair share of opportunities as both sides did their best to get an early lead. Hero in the FA Cup and winner of the CONCACAF Nations League during the international break, Haji Wright, had the first opportunity as Kasey Palmer played a through ball which found Wright and his shot was saved by the feet of Lee Nicholls.

The Sky Blues took the lead in the 17th minute of the game through their main man Ellis Simms. The striker collected the ball from Palmer, stood up the defender and hit a thundering strike in the top right corner.

After a positive opening from the home side, Town were hit with another low blow as Coventry made it 2-0 shortly after. It was Simms who doubled the lead and doubled his own scoring as he fired past Nicholls yet again, this time slotting the ball in the bottom corner.

Huddersfield struggled to find any rhythm after going two goals down as Ellis Simms went close to nearly earn himself an eight-minute hattrick.

Levels of frustration were increasing from the home crowd as decisions were not going their way. Town had a great chance to go into the second half with a goal, as David Kasumu surged between two midfielders and took a shot from range which struck the outside of the post.

After a quick start to the game in the opening half from both teams, the second saw Town have a great chance. Jack Rudoni did well to beat his man and get a shot away which powered off the crossbar.

In the 70th minute, Substitute Callum O'hare had his shot saved by Nicholls in goal as he was set up by match winner Ellis Simms.

Soon after, Haji Wright sent his effort from outside the box on target forcing another save from Lee Nicholls.

Substitutes Rhys Healey and Ben Jackson combined for the goal as it was Healey who made it 2-1 after pouncing on the ball from Brad Collins' mistake.

Momentum grew amongst the crowd as Town supporters spurred on their team as they showed fight to get back in the game.

Coventry fans were brilliant all afternoon, however after the Terriers had joined the scoring the following from West Midlands seemed to take a breath as they expected a nervous ending to the game.

Town produced all they could, however City showed off their class as Haji Wright made it 3-1 in additional time.

Man of the Match

Ellis Simms is our Man of the Match after picking up a brace and showing why he is one of the best strikers in the league, with both his all-round game and expertise in front of goal.