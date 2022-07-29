Huddersfield Town vs Burnley: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

The opening Championship game of the season will see Huddersfield Town host newly relegated Burnley. Both sides have experienced busy summer transfer windows, with a new manager each and several new faces in the changing room.

The two clubs have met a combined 22 times, taking 11 wins each. The last of these meetings came in the Carabao Cup last season, where Huddersfield walked away 2-1 victors.

After Huddersfield’s narrow miss on promotion last season, we saw ex manager Carlos Corberan walk away from the Job. Danny Schofield was the man to replace Corberan, having had two previous stints as the Terriers’ caretaker manager.

The Clarets appointed ex Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new head coach in June. The Belgian joined Bunrley after a successful first managerial job with Anderlecht.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Huddersfield will be without centre-back Matty Pearson in their opening fixture, as he is still nursing an injury, but apart from that the home side are looking strong for options.

Burnley are without any confirmed injuries ahead of Friday evening, although Ashley Westwood and Johan Berg Gudmundson are doubtful for the Clarets.

Likely lineups

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Turton, Lees, Edmonds-Green, Ruffels, Hogg, Russell, Holmes, Thomas, Koroma, Ward.

Burnley: Muric, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Brownhill, Cullen, Bastien, Twine, Barnes, Rodriguez.

Key players

Huddersfield Town

Lee Nicholls was arguably the Terriers’ most important player last season, and there's no reason he cannot have another great season. The goalkeeper kept a total of 18 clean sheets in the league last season, although with star defender Levi Colwill returning to Chelsea after his loan spell, Lee Nicholls has added pressure to perform this campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Burnley

New signing Scott Twine bagged 20 goals and 13 assists for MK Dons last season in League One, and if he can step up this season for Burnley, it will be exciting to see what he can produce for the promotion hopefuls. With the price tag rising to £4 million for Twine, the expectations are high and the Burnley faithful will be hoping he can hit the ground running.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The action will take place at the home of Huddersfield Town, the John Smiths Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game will kick-off the 2022/23 Championship campaign at 20:00 BST on Friday, July 29.

How can I watch?

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football. However, if you are unable to watch, you can keep up to date with minute-by-minute updates on VAVEL.