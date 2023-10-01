Taylor hails “quality” Roord as debutant scores as Manchester City brush aside West Ham in WSL opener

Lauren Hemp opened the scoring in the 48th minute to make it 1-0 to Man City, but a red card for Leila Ouahabi caused concern for Gareth Taylor.



The result was wrapped up, however, in a thrilling ten minute period after the restart when Roord went through on goal and slotted past Arnold, with her new manager praising how quickly she has settled in in Manchester.

“I'm really pleased for Jill to hit the ground running straight away with the goal, we know she’s got that quality,” he said.

“She’s really pleased to join the team we have and when we keep that type of possession it’s a joy to play in.”

Taylor’s side had their fair share of the ball, having just under 70% of the possession in a game they never really looked like losing.

“It’s a testament to the players we have at the club as to how quickly Jill has settled into the team,” he said.

“The players were really warm and engaging. If you are a good person like Jill is, you have a real chance of bonding quickly.”

“You see the chemistry between the players and it looks like they have played together for four or five years.”

Winning with 10 shows character of City

There may have been some worry from Taylor after Ouhabi was dismissed but he watched on with glee as his side secured all three points on the opening day of the Women’s Super League.

“Our performance was really good. When we were down to 10 players, I was super impressed with what we did.”

“I like what we did with 10, I like how we managed the game, we got the balance right and defended how we needed to and I’m really impressed with the girls today.”

“We controlled the game really well, I felt in the first half we were very good with our build-up play and just needed to tidy up our final third action.”

With the game goalless at the break, and City struggling to break down a resolute West Ham defence, Taylor reveals a tactical switch that ultimately brought the points back up north.

“We tweaked a couple of things at half-time, we spoke about more forward runs and did a slight tactical switch with Deyna[Castellanos] and Jill changing positions into the ‘8’ and ‘10’ and then Jill comes up with a brilliant goal.”