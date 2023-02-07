Summary and goals of Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town in FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
MATCH ENDS: GRIMSBY TOWN ADVANCES TO NEXT ROUND
90'
The referee has added three minutes of extra time;
87'
Mpanzu's shot goes very close to the post;
81'
Andy Smith gets the yellow card;
72'
Good play by Luton Town that ended with Woodrow's shot that went wide;
67'
Woodrow hangs the ball in the area, but Morris' header does not take the ball in the direction of the goal;
60'
We reached the half-hour mark with Berry's volley, but the rival goalkeeper made a save;
53'
Doughty's cross was headed home by Woodrow, but Luton Town's goalkeeper Crocombe prevented the Luton Town goal;
HALF TIME
GOOOAL
Amos scores the third for Grimsby Town
39'
Adebayo's header that was stopped by the rival goalkeeper
33'
Brynn Morris receives the first card of the match
GOOOAL
Danilo Ors extends the lead on the scoreboard for Grimsby Town
20'
Luke Berry's header went over the goal
15'
Try to react Luton Town after the conceded goal
GOOAL
Harry Clifton puts Grimsby Town ahead on the scoreboard
5'
Elijah Adebayo's header that goes over the goal
1'
started the game is over, the ball is already rolling
All set
The players are already in the tunnel ready to take the field.
What happened in the first game?
The first meeting between Grimsby Town and Luton Town ended in a 2-2 draw. Grimsby took the lead with a goal from Holohan before the break. However, Luton Town turned the score around with goals from Adebayo from the penalty spot and Clark. Grimsby Town finally equalized with a goal from Clifton.
Fourth round for Grimsby Town
The League One side has already advanced several rounds in the FA Cup, beating Plymouth 5-1 in the first round, Cambridge United 1-2 in the second round and Bruton in the third round.
Southampton awaits in the Round of 16
The winner of this match between Grimsby Town and Luton Town will face Southampton, who come after eliminating Blackpool 2-1.
XI Luton Town
XI Grimsby Town
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Grimsby Town and Luton Town will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned to follow Grimsby Town vs Luton Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Grimsby Town vs Luton Town live, as well as the latest news from Blundell Park. Watch every minute of the match as it happens live online on VAVEL.
How to watch Grimsby Town vs Luton Town live?
If you want to watch Grimsby Town vs Luton Town live it will not be possible to follow on TV
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Grimsby Town vs Luton Town in FA CUP?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Luton Town
Carlton Morris 27-year-old striker is the fourth highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 11 goals and five assists. In addition, he has an assist in the FA Cup. The English striker has not scored since January 14 against West Bromwich;
Watch out for this player at Grimsby Town
Harry Clifton, a 24-year-old midfielder who has seven goals and two assists this season. He also scored in the first game against Luton Town in the FA Cup;
How does Luton Town arrive?
Luton have now gone five consecutive unbeaten games and three wins in a row in the EFL Championship. This past weekend they beat Stoke City by the narrowest of margins (1-0). They are currently fourth in the standings with 48 points, with the same points as the third and 10 points away from the direct promotion zone to the Premier League.
How does Grimsby Town arrive?
This team currently plays in League Two, that is to say, in the fourth division of English football. In their last match they beat Crewe by 0-2. They have played five matches in this 2023 where they have only lost in one. They are currently in the classification in the sixteenth position with 33 points, nine points ahead of the relegation places and has the same distance the Playoffs places for promotion.
Background
The head-to-head record between Grimsby and Luton Town is in favor of Grimsby as they have won 18 times. 15 times Luton Town have won this duel, while 14 duels ended in a draw. The first leg on 28 January 2023 ended 2-2. They already met in 1996 in the FA Cup in which Grimsby won 7-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Blundell Park, a stadium built in 1899 with a capacity of 9052 spectators.
Preview of the match
Grimsby and Luton Town will meet in the last 32 of the FA Cup. They will be measured in the Replay match since the first match ended in a draw at two;
