Summary and goals of Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town in FA Cup
Photo: Getty Images.

4:43 PM2 days ago

4:42 PM2 days ago

MATCH ENDS: GRIMSBY TOWN ADVANCES TO NEXT ROUND

 

4:39 PM2 days ago

90'

The referee has added three minutes of extra time;
4:34 PM2 days ago

87'

Mpanzu's shot goes very close to the post;
4:28 PM2 days ago

81'

Andy Smith gets the yellow card;
4:21 PM2 days ago

72'

Good play by Luton Town that ended with Woodrow's shot that went wide;
4:14 PM2 days ago

67'

Woodrow hangs the ball in the area, but Morris' header does not take the ball in the direction of the goal;
4:07 PM2 days ago

60'

We reached the half-hour mark with Berry's volley, but the rival goalkeeper made a save;
4:07 PM2 days ago

53'

Doughty's cross was headed home by Woodrow, but Luton Town's goalkeeper Crocombe prevented the Luton Town goal;
 
3:40 PM2 days ago

HALF TIME

 

3:39 PM2 days ago

GOOOAL

Amos scores the  third for Grimsby Town 
3:31 PM2 days ago

39'

Adebayo's header that was stopped by the rival goalkeeper 
3:25 PM2 days ago

33'

Brynn Morris receives the first card of the match 
3:16 PM2 days ago

GOOOAL

Danilo Ors extends the lead on the scoreboard for Grimsby Town 
3:12 PM2 days ago

20'

Luke Berry's header went over the goal 
3:05 PM2 days ago

15'

Try to react Luton Town after the conceded goal 
2:57 PM2 days ago

GOOAL

Harry Clifton puts Grimsby Town ahead on the scoreboard 
2:53 PM2 days ago

5'

Elijah Adebayo's header that goes over the goal 
2:48 PM2 days ago

1'

started the game is over, the ball is already rolling 
2:34 PM2 days ago

All set

The players are already in the tunnel ready to take the field.

 

2:27 PM2 days ago

What happened in the first game?

The first meeting between Grimsby Town and Luton Town ended in a 2-2 draw. Grimsby took the lead with a goal from Holohan before the break. However, Luton Town turned the score around with goals from Adebayo from the penalty spot and Clark. Grimsby Town finally equalized with a goal from Clifton.

 

 

2:15 PM2 days ago

Fourth round for Grimsby Town

The League One side has already advanced several rounds in the FA Cup, beating Plymouth 5-1 in the first round, Cambridge United 1-2 in the second round and Bruton in the third round.

 

2:05 PM2 days ago

Southampton awaits in the Round of 16

The winner of this match between Grimsby Town and Luton Town will face Southampton, who come after eliminating Blackpool 2-1.

 

 

2:01 PM2 days ago

XI Luton Town

 

1:58 PM2 days ago

XI Grimsby Town

 

1:55 PM2 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Grimsby Town and Luton Town will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
11:00 AM2 days ago

10:55 AM2 days ago

How to watch Grimsby Town vs Luton Town live?

If you want to watch Grimsby Town vs Luton Town live it will not be possible to follow on TV 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

10:50 AM2 days ago

What time is the match Grimsby Town vs Luton Town in FA CUP?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
10:45 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this player at Luton Town

Carlton Morris 27-year-old striker is the fourth highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 11 goals and five assists.  In addition, he has an assist in the FA Cup. The English striker has not scored since January 14 against West Bromwich;
10:40 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this player at Grimsby Town

Harry Clifton, a 24-year-old midfielder who has seven goals and two assists this season. He also scored in the first game against Luton Town in the FA Cup;
 
10:35 AM2 days ago

How does Luton Town arrive?

Luton have now gone five consecutive unbeaten games and three wins in a row in the EFL Championship. This past weekend they beat Stoke City by the narrowest of margins (1-0). They are currently fourth in the standings with 48 points, with the same points as the third and 10 points away from the direct promotion zone to the Premier League.
10:30 AM2 days ago

How does Grimsby Town arrive?

This team currently plays in League Two, that is to say, in the fourth division of English football. In their last match they beat Crewe by 0-2. They have played five matches in this 2023 where they have only lost in one. They are currently in the classification in the sixteenth position with 33 points, nine points ahead of the relegation places and has the same distance the Playoffs places for promotion.
10:25 AM2 days ago

Background

The head-to-head record between Grimsby and Luton Town is in favor of Grimsby as they have won 18 times. 15 times Luton Town have won this duel, while 14 duels ended in a draw. The first leg on 28 January 2023 ended 2-2. They already met in 1996 in the FA Cup in which Grimsby won 7-1.
10:20 AM2 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at Blundell Park, a stadium built in 1899 with a capacity of 9052 spectators.

10:15 AM2 days ago

Preview of the match

Grimsby and Luton Town will meet in the last 32 of the FA Cup. They will be measured in the Replay match since the first match ended in a draw at two;
 
10:10 AM2 days ago

