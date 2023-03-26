Malta vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Malta vs Italy in Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Malta vs Italy match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Malta vs Italy match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Malta vs Italy of March 25th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Where and how Malta vs Italy and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Malta vs Italy in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Malta vs Italy in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Malta doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Israel, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
North Macedonia 2-1 Malta, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Malta 0-1 Ireland, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Malta 2-2 Greece, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Malta 2-1 Israel, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Estonia 2-1 Malta, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
North Macedonia 2-1 Malta, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Malta 0-1 Ireland, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Malta 2-2 Greece, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Malta 2-1 Israel, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Estonia 2-1 Malta, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Italy coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Albania, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Italy 1-2 England, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Albania 1-3 Italy, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Hungary 0-2 Italy, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Italy 1-0 England, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Italy 1-2 England, 23 Mar, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Austria 2-0 Italy, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Albania 1-3 Italy, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Hungary 0-2 Italy, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Italy 1-0 England, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this player from Malta
The striker of Malta, Joseph Mbong 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played 61 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals and 11 assists in the Ħamrun Spartans F. C. of the Premier League of Malta, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight before peers of high caliber
Watch out for this player from Italy
The Italian striker, Federico Chiesa 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 11 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 3 assists in Serie A with Juventus, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.