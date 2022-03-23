Highlights and Best Moments: 76ers 126-121 Lakers in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

1:02 AM5 days ago

Highlights

12:37 AM5 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the NBA Lakers vs. 76ers game.
12:32 AM5 days ago

End game

76ers 126-121 Lakers.
12:27 AM5 days ago

4Q 00:47

Matisse Thybulle with the double and puts 7 points difference, almost almost with the victory.
12:22 AM5 days ago

4Q 01:57

Russell Westbrook with a double-double and the Lakers pull within two possessions.
12:17 AM5 days ago

4Q 02:59

James Harden gets off the mark and makes two more to put a 10-point gap.
12:12 AM5 days ago

4Q 04:45

Tyrese Maxey with the floater and the 76ers pull within six.
12:07 AM5 days ago

4Q 05:31

Austin Reaves with the layup and the Lakers get within one possession.
12:02 AM5 days ago

4Q 06:12

Dwight Howard scores both points from the free throw line.
11:57 PM5 days ago

4Q 08:32

DeAndre Jordan with the foul and count to make the old-fashioned triple.
11:52 PM5 days ago

4Q 09:30

Tobias Harris with the layup and the 76ers reach 100 points.
11:47 PM5 days ago

4Q 11:45

DeAndre Jordan with the dunk to score the first points of the half.
11:42 PM5 days ago

End of third quarter

76ers 93-91 Lakers.
11:37 PM5 days ago

3Q 01:37

Russell Westbrook with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to just six points.
11:32 PM5 days ago

3Q 03:50

Joel Embiid with a double-double to take a 12-point lead.
11:27 PM5 days ago

3Q 04:21

James Harden reappears to add two more to the board.
11:22 PM5 days ago

3Q 06:31

James Harden with a double-double in a fast-paced offensive display that ended with two more.
11:17 PM5 days ago

3Q 08:06

Dwight Howard with a double-double to cut the deficit to 10 points.
11:12 PM5 days ago

3Q 10:15

Wenyen Gabriel with a double-double to cut the deficit to nine points.
11:07 PM5 days ago

3Q 11:41

Joel Embiid with the double-double to open the scoring.
11:02 PM5 days ago

3Q 12:00

The second half begins between 76ers and Lakers.
10:57 PM5 days ago

Half time

Lakers 61-52 76ers.
10:52 PM5 days ago

2Q 00:54

A steal and quick counterattack for Tobias Harris to score two more points.
10:47 PM5 days ago

2Q 02:00

Dwight Howard with a double-double to cut the deficit to five.
10:42 PM5 days ago

2Q 04:18

DeAndre Jordan with a double-double to pull within four.
10:37 PM5 days ago

2Q 05:14

Wenyen Gabriel with a double to tie the game at 45.
10:32 PM5 days ago

2Q 07:31

Furkan Korkmaz with a double-double and the 76ers close to within just one point.
10:27 PM5 days ago

2Q 08:49

DeAndre Jordan with a double-double and the Sixers close to within one possession.
10:22 PM5 days ago

2Q 10:12

Westbrook with the assist and Wenyen Gabriel with the two points.
10:17 PM5 days ago

2Q 11:35

Shake Milton with a double-double for the first points of the second half.
10:12 PM5 days ago

End of first quarter

76ers 27-30 Lakers.
10:07 PM5 days ago

1Q 01:53

Harden with the assist and Georges Niang with the triple.
10:02 PM5 days ago

1Q 02:54

Technical foul and James Harden makes the point.
9:57 PM5 days ago

1Q 04:54

9:52 PM5 days ago

1Q 06:06

James Harden with a double-double and the 76ers begin to take advantage.
9:47 PM5 days ago

1Q 08:18

Stanley Johnson with the first three-pointer of the game for the Lakers.
9:42 PM5 days ago

1Q 09:41

Johnson fouls out and Tyrese Maxey capitalizes with two points from the free throw line.
9:37 PM5 days ago

1Q 10:10

Joel Embiid with the dunk and the first points of the game.
9:32 PM5 days ago

1Q 12:00

The game between Lakers and 76ers begins.
9:27 PM5 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the NBA game between the Lakers and 76ers.
9:22 PM5 days ago

76ers starting lineup

With the best five players on the court, including Harden, here's how the 76ers line up tonight:
9:17 PM5 days ago

Conquering Los Angeles

The Sixers want to prove that they are ready to fight for the top of the conference and what better way than by getting a positive result against the Lakers:
9:12 PM5 days ago

Already warming up

The Lakers are already on the court running some drills with the mission of making the home court count, an issue that has been difficult for them this season.
9:07 PM5 days ago

Lakers: injury report

While the Los Angeles Galaxy will have some losses, including their main star:

LeBron James, SF

Talen Horton-Tucker, E

9:02 PM5 days ago

76ers: injury report

Philadelphia will finally be able to field a full team for this game with no injured players or Covid-19.
8:57 PM5 days ago

Final results

So far three games have already ended and they ended as follows:

Pistons 122-101 Hawks

Pacers 109-110 Kings

Hornets 106-121 Knicks

8:52 PM5 days ago

How are the Lakers coming along?

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 31 wins and 41 losses, although they are three games ahead of the 11th-place Spurs.
8:47 PM5 days ago

How are the 76ers coming along?

The 76ers have won three of their last four games, although they are two and a half games behind the leaders Miami Heat and half a game behind the champions Milwaukee Bucks.
8:42 PM5 days ago

Start

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to exacerbate the Los Angeles Lakers' crisis when they visit the now Crypto.com Arena. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:37 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA Season 2022.
8:32 PM5 days ago

What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers game on March 23rd in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 11:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Chile: 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 9:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Spain: 3:05 AM

Mexico: 8:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Peru: 9:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA Game Pass

8:27 PM5 days ago

Last games

The Sixers seem to have taken the measure of the Lakers by recording six wins in the last seven meetings, including the one in Philadelphia where they had no major problems to win by a margin of 18 points.

Los Angeles Lakers 87-105 Philadelphia 76ers, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 106-107 Philadelphia 76ers, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 107-120 Los Angeles Lakers, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers 91-108 Philadelphia 76ers, 2020

8:22 PM5 days ago

Key player Los Angeles Lakers

Collectively he hasn't been the best, but individually LeBron James continues to break records and continues to be the heart and soul of the team, on Monday alone he totaled a triple double with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
8:17 PM5 days ago

Key player Philadelphia 76ers

He is not the star of the team, but some absences and this factor have ended up benefiting Tyrese Maxey, who last Monday was the main hero to beat Miami by playing 28 minutes and scoring 28 points, five rebounds and four assists.

 

8:12 PM5 days ago

Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers

6 LeBron James, small forward; 35 Wenyen Gabriel, small forward; 39 Dwight Howard, center; 0 Russell Westbrook, point guard; 15 Austin Reaves, point guard.
8:07 PM5 days ago

Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers

12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 20 Georges Niang, small forward; 8 Paul Millsap, center; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard; 22 Matisse Thybulle, point guard.
8:02 PM5 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers: Looking for postseason

Although it has not been the best season for the Los Angeles Lakers, they are three games ahead of the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs; they have won four of their last six and that includes last Monday's game when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-120 on the road.

7:57 PM5 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers: Motivated

After an irregularity between defeats and victories, the Philadelphia 76ers are motivated after beating the leaders, Miami Heat, on Monday and have moved to two and a half games from the top, reason why they should not take their foot off the gas to continue the fight for the top.
7:52 PM5 days ago

The Kick-off

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
7:47 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
