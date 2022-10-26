Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, a forward coming from Marquette University, is an experienced player who undoubtedly had a great season with the team, his performances last season gave the Heat the possibility to fight in the Playoffs, his numbers were good and this season he has the responsibility to lead the team to the fight for the title.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record of three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after his return from injury he led the team to win the NBA championship and be again MVP of the finals, this season comes with the same ambition to get another ring.
Stephen shot this one from Tuscon 📍— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 26, 2022
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Warriors and Heat met only twice last season, the champions took the series sweeping the Heat, in the first meeting the difference in points was seven points, for the second duel the difference was wider with 14 points, at the beginning of the season both have not started well; however, what was shown in previous seasons assures us that they will be in the Playoffs.
Heat with potential for a great season
The Heat are looking to repeat last season's lead in the Eastern Conference, which they achieved with a 53-29 record, now with a more experienced roster, they started a new season with the hope of making the playoffs like last season when they left teams like the Hawks and the 76ers on the road, in the conference finals they did not have the same luck and lost to the Celtics, the Heat squad has everything to emulate the previous season, with in the beginning of this season they lost to the Bulls 108-116, now with four games played they have only been able to beat Raptors once, already with a negative record of 1-3, the team wants to improve their numbers with a victory against Warriors, which seems complicated, prior to the duel against Warriors they will face the undefeated Blazers, so the team will be less rested.
Golden State Warriors in search of their best version of themselves
The reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, with a new championship in their showcases, aim to remain competitive in this new season, the team that last season was not the favorite to be champion, showed the value of their players and why they are multi-champions of the NBA, with few additions, the team kept the champion base and despite Green's conflict in the preseason, it seems that everything has been fixed and started the season with a victory, but Nuggets made a very demanding game and could not defeat them, Kings was the second victory of the team and Suns gave them a heavy defeat, now against the Heat they must look for the victory and put pressure to the rest of the teams.
Great duel at the Chase Center
Heat and Warriors will face each other in a great matchup to improve their start of the season, both teams are at the bottom of their conferences and after four games played they are looking to start a winning streak, both come to the game defeated in their last game, the game will be full of emotions because of the quality of the players they have, two candidates for the Playoffs will never disappoint the public with a great show on the court.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors game, corresponding to NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 am ET.