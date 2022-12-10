Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information coming from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lakers vs 76ers game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center appears as the top figure of the Sixers, after finishing last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the voting, however, that will be one of his goals for the coming season. He will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and with the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work defensively and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had many problems with the roster last season, due to the non-participation of Ben Simmons, the injuries of important players, making all the responsibility fall on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until they climbed to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in good shape in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.