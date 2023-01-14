Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Spurs player
Keldon Johnson, small forward. Drafted in 2019 by Spurs, the 23-year-old is one of the promises of the NBA, also for the Spurs plan is an essential player and little by little is positioning himself as one of the best, currently averages: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, playmaker. The MVP of the Finals and the All-Star Game, is back after a few days of absence due to injury, with Curry on the court the chances of getting victories for Warriors increase, although they are in Play-in positions there is still a chance to qualify directly and that will be the work of this great player, currently averages: 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Spurs all-star roster
Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Spurs does not see the way
San Antonio Spurs can't find how to add victories this season, although they had not had excellent seasons, the team qualified to the Play-In, in recent years there is no big star in the team, but as usual in the team, they are betting on the young talent supported by the G-League, clearly Spurs are in transition and that can justify their 14th position in the conference, San Antonio has a record of 13-29, without a doubt their performance at home and away has been lamentable having more losses than wins in both cases, the team has a streak of three consecutive losses being the last one against Grizzlies, against Warriors they have a great challenge, but the team is not in its best shape, so it can be a great moment to add a victory.
Warriors need to get back to winning ways
The Warriors season has not started as planned, the current NBA champion had been showing a lot of character despite the injuries of its stars, it seems that this season injuries are costing the team a lot and that is why they have moved away from the top of the conference, one of the main problems of the team has been its defense, which has not been solid and that has caused many defeats, they are currently eighth with a record of 20-21, they also drag a streak of three consecutive defeats, the last one against Suns 113-125, Curry had been out with injury and finally he could see action in the loss to Suns, little by little the outlook is improving for Warriors and if they want to advance directly they must get on track with a winning streak, Spurs seems the ideal opponent to start it although they have five very complicated visits in the coming days.
Interesting duel in the West
The NBA is reaching the halfway point of the season and it is the ideal time for teams to start showing improvement or they will say goodbye to the Playoffs, the duel between Warriors and Spurs has that special touch in that having not had a great initial season they are now in need of victories and although they can still rescue their season they must start now to look for those wins.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Alamodome at 7:30 pm ET.
