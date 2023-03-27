Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last meetings
Between January 2022 and February of this year, they met five times, two of which were wins for the Timberwolves and the other three for the Warriors.
Key player - Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain in the fight and in good positions in the table thanks to all their courage and great play. Anthony Edwards is one of their strongest leaders. The 1.96-meter tall 21-year-old guard accumulates 24.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Key player - Warriors
The Warriors is a cradle of leaders. One of the best players in recent years is part of this team and at 35 years old he is still talking about. That is Stephen Curry, who averages 29.7 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota team is in a very similar situation to its rival. They have played 74 games and have accumulated 37 wins, 37 losses and a PCT of 0.500, which places them in the number eight position in the Western Conference and in the 16th position in the league.
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco has an almost perfect balance at the moment. They have played 75 games and have 39 wins and 36 losses, which places them sixth in the Western Conference and 13th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Chase Center in the city of San Francisco, California. It was planned for several years its construction until finally in 2017 the start of the work was announced. It was inaugurated on September 6, 2019 and since then it has been the official home of the Golden State Warriors. Its name was announced along with its construction. It owes its name to the team's alliance with the JPMorgan Chase bank. This enclosure has several spaces in addition to sports, such as an event center that can be used as a theater. Near where the pavilion was built, other works are being carried out, such as a park, a subway line and the USFC. It has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.
