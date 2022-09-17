Goals and Highlights of Estoril 1-1 Porto in Liga Bwin
IT'S OVER!

End of the match between Estoril and Porto. All things being equal in the Bwin League, the match ends in a 1-1 draw at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota.
HE LOOOOOST!

The cross in the area, Dani sprawls and the Porto player drills in the rebound. It could have been the turning point. The game is over.
99'

We are already at 10 minutes of overtime and the ball is still rolling.
98' - GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM PORTO! Taremi charges and scores! All equal in the last throw of the match. Estoril 1-1 Porto.
96'

Porto will take the penalty in the last throw of the match.
PENALTY KICK!

After checking the monitor, the referee signals a maximum penalty for Porto. Taremi must go for the ball.
VAR!

Video referee is analyzing a possible penalty kick for Porto. The referee listens intently and now addresses the monitor.
91'

Porto gets another corner.
+7

Judge looked at the clock and thought: "It will be until Porto draws! 7 minutes of overtime.
88'

All indications are that Estoril will win. We've reached 88 and are approaching the end of the game.
87'

In the final minutes of the match, with one goal to spare, Porto has a corner to take.
80'

At the post! Eustaquio's free-kick, Veron's header in the box hits the post!
KEPT RED CARD

After checking the video referee, the referee upheld the expulsion for the second yellow card. On review, this card could have been changed to a straight red.
VAR!

The referee was called to VAR and the color of the card could change.
RED CARD!

Estoril Praia's midfielder Ndiaye has been red carded. He attempted a low save, committed a foul, and received a second yellow card.
74'

Geraldes takes a free-kick from a cross on the second post, but the ball is too strong and goes to the end line.
65'

The cross comes from the left, Evanilson rises free and heads a dangerous header. The ball goes to the left of the goal.
64'

Porto is in danger again. Eustaquio gets his foot free, but Vital deflects it for a corner.
62'

Galeno's late pass to Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian throws to his left foot and eventually allows Estoril Praia's cutback.
54'

Nice arrival of Estoril. Giraldi stops the goalkeeper, but the rest is with João Carvalho, who sends it out.
52'

Porto is just pressure. This time, Zaidu took advantage of the cross from the right, but exploded in the defense.
50'

ON THE CROSSBAR! Taremi receives the leftover ball on the edge of the box, unleashes his foot and blasts the post. Almost a goal!
48'

Porto threatens more in the beginning of the second half. In a good arrival on the right, the ball is crossed at half height in the area, but Pepê can not reach.
RESTARTS

Ball rolling for the second leg of Estoril 1x0 Porto.
HALF TIME!

End of the first half of, for now, Estoril Praia 1x0 Porto.
+2

Let's go until the 47th minute of play in the first half.
45'

We are already at the 45th minute of the first half and we are on account of the overtime period.
40' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM ESTORIL! After trying so hard, the goal came out!

Thiago Gouveia received at speed, invaded the area and hit a cross. The ball flew past Diogo Costa and into the goal. Estoril 1-0.

35'

Again Porto manages to score, but is also flagged offside. This time, a great attack on the right and Zaidu sent it into the back of the goal. Again very offside.
GOAL, BUT IT WASN'T WORTH IT!

Porto manages to get the first goal, but the referee marked offside. Zaidu had received in the area and rolled back. Pedro Alvaro tried to cut and sent against his own goal, but the shot was already stopped.
30'

Thiago Gouveia receives in the attack, dribbles two, invades the area and finishes dangerously. Estoril misses another chance to open the scoring. Only Estoril so far.
ON THE POST!

Nice arrival of the Estoril. Erison receives and finishes in Digo Costa, Thiago picks up the rest and sends it to the post. Almost the home team opens the score!
22'

Zaidu's pass to Evanilson, the Brazilian couldn't control it and Dani Figueira with a risky exit manages to punch it away!
20'

The first big play of the match. Erison opens with Rodrigo Martins, who shoots dangerously to the right of the goal. Out.
15'

Eustaquio's pass, Mehdi Taremi tries to take advantage of the bounce of the ball on Vital but ends up tripping and falling.
10'

Taremi is disarmed in the attack by Pedro Álvaro.
05'

Taremi receives at speed, invades the area, but only gets the corner.
04'

Estoril tries to exchange passes in the field of defense. Porto attacks much more.
START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for Estoril x Porto in the Portuguese Championship.
5 MINUTES!

We are in the official protocols for the start of the game. There are 5 minutes to go until the ball rolls at Estoril's António Coimbra da Mota Stadium.
WARM-UP:

Players from Porto and Estoril already climbed onto the playing field to perform the warm-up for the match later today. The ball rolls in about 15 minutes at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota.
LAST 10 DUELS

In the last 10 times Porto and Estoril have met, the Dragons have won 9 matches, 5 of them without conceding a goal.
ESTORIL RESERVES:

Pedro Silva, Áfrico, Serginho, Marqués, Benchimol, Tiago Araújo, Gonçalo Esteves, Dele e Lea Siliki
PORTO RESERVES:

Cláudio Ramos, Marcano, Veron, Galeno, Grujic, Namaso, Wendell, Bruno Costa e Toni Martínez
STADIUM:

Everything is ready at the António Coimbra da Mota Stadium to receive the match between Estoril Praia and Porto for the Bwin League. The Dragons have already arrived at the stadium. Check it out:

 

ESTORIL LINE UP:

Dani Figueira, Tiago Santos, Pedro Álvaro, Vital, Joãozinho, Ndiaye, Geraldes, João Carvalho, Tiago Gouveia, Rodrigo Martins e Erison
PORTO LINE UP:

Diogo Costa, Rodrigo Conceição, Fábio Cardoso, David Carmo e Zaidu; Pepê, Uribe, Eustaquio, André Franco, Taremi e Evanilson.
Where and how to watch the Estoril Praia vs Porto match on TV and in real time?

Liga Bwin

Match: Estoril Praia vs.

Round: 7th

Date and time: 17/09/2022, at 1pm ET

Venue: Estadio António Coimbra da Mota

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brasil

When is the Estoril Praia vs Porto match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Estoril Praia and Porto will start at 1 pm ET, being played at Estadio António Coimbra da Mota. The match between Estoril Praia x Porto will be broadcast live on ESPN, closed TV and Star+, streaming. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE ESTORIL:

Figueira; Santos, Vital, Álvaro, Joãozinho; Ndiaye, Rosier; Gouveia, Geraldes, Martins; Erison.
PROBABLE PORTO:

D Costa; Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Wendell; Otávio, Uribe, B Costa; Pepe; Martinez, Taremi.
DISFALLS:

Estoril Praia will go to the weekend without defender Lucas Africo, 27, who is stopped since last November due to a knee problem. João Carlos is also out due to injury.

On the Dragons' side, the concern is zero. Without suspended or injured players, Porto will go with full strength to face Estoril at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota.

HISTORY OF THE CONFRONTATION:

In history, Estoril and Porto have met 65 times, with the Dragons taking a wide advantage in the duel against this Saturday's opponent. There were 39 victories for Porto, against 12 for Estoril and 14 draws.

In addition, Porto scored 136 goals in the entire history of the clash and conceded only 78, almost half. This may be a foretaste of what to expect in the next duel, since the favoritism is all the visitors.

HOW ESTORIL ARRIVES:

Estoril was one of the protagonists of the match that concluded on Monday, September 12, the sixth round schedule of the 2022/2023 version of the Portuguese Championship. Even playing on opposing soil, overcame the Vizela by 1-0. The goal scored by striker Erison, who was loaned to the club by Botafogo, in the 27th minute of the first half.

It was the athlete's first goal with the club's shirt. He had made his debut the day before. In the clash with Sporting, in Lisbon, however, in which Estoril was beaten 2-0, started among the reserves, was released only in the final stage acting for 23 minutes. In front of Vizela, he was a starter and stayed on the field until the 15th minute of the final phase.

HOW PORTO ARRIVES:

Currently third in the Portuguese Championship with 15 points, Porto tries to get closer to the leader Benfica and can equal in score if they beat Estoril this Saturday. For this, the team has a strong attack, being the second best in the competition, with 15 goals scored. 

Although it is in a good moment in the championship, Porto wants to recover from the terrible performance in the first two games of the Champions League. The Dragons started off on the wrong foot in the continental tournament and lost to Atletico Madrid and Brugge.

In the last round in the Primeira Liga Bwin, Porto beat Chaves 3-0 at home.

The Brazilian Pepê in performance for Porto this season. Photo: Divulgation / Porto

 

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Estoril Praia x Porto is valid for the sixth round of the Primeira Liga and involves the current third place of the tournament against the 8th.

Despite being playing away from home, Porto has a stronger squad, has a fitted and is the favorite to win the duel against Estoril Praia, but the game is not presented for a rout at first. The ball rolls for Estoril Praia and Porto at 1 pm ET, at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota.

Welcome to the Estoril Praia x Porto match

Hello, soccer lover! Now it is time for round 7 in the Bwin Primeira Liga: Estoril Praia and Porto face each other on the field for round 7 of Portugal's premier competition. Porto has started too well in the Primeira Liga Bwin and is currently third behind Benfica and Braga. The team has only one defeat in six games and totals 15 points in the table. Estoril Praia, in turn, has a regular campaign in the championship and has already gained 10 points, with three wins, one draw and two defeats. The team is in 8th place and only Portimonense, Boavista, Casa Pia and Sporting separate the two opponents of the day. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
