Ross County vs Rangers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership

Ross County vs Sevilla Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ross County vs Sevilla match.
What time is Ross County vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
This is the start time of the game Ross County vs Rangers of 23th December in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 PM
Bolivia: 14:30 PM
Brazil: 15:30 PM
Chile: 14:30 PM
Colombia: 13:30 PM
Ecuador: 13:30 PM
USA (ET): 14:30 PM
Spain: 19:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 PM
Paraguay: 14:30 PM
Peru: 13:30 PM
Uruguay: 15:30 PM
Venezuela: 14:30 PM
Watch out for this Rangers player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Ryan Kent, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Rangers and proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Ross County player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Yan Dhanda, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Ross County and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Rangers lineup:
A. McGregor; B. Barisic, J. Sands, L. King, J. Tavernier; J. Lundstram, G. Kamara; R. Kent, M. Tilman, S. Wright; A. Morelos.
Last Ross County line-up:
R. Laidlaw; C. Johnson, J. Baldwin, A. Lacovitti, G. Harmon; V. Loturi, J. Tilson; O. Edwards, Y. Dhanda, K. Olaigbe; J. White.
Background:
Rangers and Ross County have met on a total of 18 occasions (14 wins for Rangers and 4 draws) where the balance is entirely in favor of Rangers, moreover, Ross County has never been able to beat them in any duel. In the question of goals scored, Rangers has 49 goals scored and Ross County 15. Their last duel dates from a thrashing of Rangers to County by a score of 4-0 on matchday 5.
About the Stadium:
Victoria Park or also known as Global Energy Stadium for sponsorship reasons, is a sports venue located in the city of Dingwall, Scotland and is used for professional soccer practice. It is currently the home of Ross County, a soccer team that plays its home matches there in the Scottish Premiership. It has a capacity for 6500 spectators and has been active since 1929.
The record attendance at Victoria Park was 8,000 spectators for a Scottish Cup game between Ross County and Glasgow Rangers on February 28, 1966, in times when there were no standing bans.
Looking for a surprise
On the other hand, Ross County came back from the break with the mission of climbing up the general table of the competition as they are currently in the middle places of the tournament and need to start doing things right if they want to climb positions. As of today, Ross County is in 10th place overall with 15 points from 17 matches played, winning 4 times, drawing 3 times and losing 10 games. Now that they will face the Rangers, they will need to play a perfect game if they want to thunder the second of the overall table.
Need to play perfect
The Rangers are in the second position of the general table and closed their performance before the World Cup break with 33 points, which assured them the second place in the championship. Currently, they have 35 points that have been possible thanks to 11 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, as well as 37 goals for and 16 against, which leaves them with a positive goal difference of +21 goals. Now that the season has resumed, the real problem lies in the fact that their rival, Celtic, is in first place in the general table with 45 points, 9 points ahead, so it is of utmost importance to make a perfect comeback if they want to achieve the feat.
The action restarts in Scotland
The Scottish Premiership returns with all the actions after the break generated by the Qatar 2022 World Cup to continue with all the emotions generated at the start of the season. In this restart, the teams will have to be focused and work calmly, as a team and with dedication, since the rhythm and understanding will be out of sync, and even so, they will have to win the 3 remaining matches of the year to score points in the search of moving up positions in the general table and close the year on the right foot.
Kick-off time
The Ross County vs Rangers match will be played at Victoria Stadium, Dingwall, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
