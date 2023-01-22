Necaxa vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Necaxa vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Cruz Azul of January 21th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:10 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN and Univision
Spain: 4:10 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:10 PM on TUDN, Las Estrellas and VIX+
Paraguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Key player Cruz Azul
Rodrigo Huescas: One of Cruz Azul's best and most consistent players in the last tournament was youth player Rodrigo Huescas. This young player, who plays as a winger, has worked very well in Raúl Gutiérrez's strategy. This player is very skillful with the ball, and knows how to find his teammates when going forward, so he will be fundamental for La Máquina to have a good game tonight.
Key player Necaxa
Fabricio Formiliano: A very important man in Necaxa's defense was Fabricio Formiliano, who has led his teammates in defense for long periods of time. He was a fundamental factor in Jaime Lozano's team and will have to continue demonstrating his great qualities as a defender. Today he will have to show his qualities as a defender and captain of the hydrocalida squad against Lillini.
Last lineup Cruz Azul
1. J. Corona. 19. C. Rodríguez. 24. J. Escobar. 25. R. Mori. 18. R. Huescas. 6. É. Lira. 14. A. Gutiérrez. 15. I. Rivero. 7. U. Antuna. 29. C. Rotondi. 13. M. Estrada.
Last lineup Necaxa
H. González; J. Van Rankin, A. Oliveros, A. Peña, F. Formiliano, J. Esquivel; F. Madrigal, B. Garnica, D. Batallini, F. Batista, R. Monreal.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Necaxa vs Cruz Azul match will be Jorge Abraham Camacho; Christian Kiabek Espinosa, first line; Jesús Lorenzo Soto, second line; Maximiliano Quintero, fourth assistant.
How does Cruz Azul arrive?
On the other hand, Cruz Azul, led by Raúl Gutiérrez, is not having the expected start to the tournament either. Although La Máquina won the SKY Cup preseason tournament, in these last two games, they have not shown their best side and their soccer performance has been poor. Just like Necaxa, it is difficult for the Celestes to maintain their lead, something that was evident in the match against Monterrey on match day 2, where despite leading in the first half, the Rayados were able to come back and finish the match 3-2, thus being La Máquina's first defeat of the tournament. It should be remembered that in its debut, Cruz Azul was able to rescue a draw in Tijuana after a goal by Charly Rodríguez in the 80th minute. Currently, the Celeste team is in 14th place with only one point.
How does Necaxa arrive?
The Aguascalientes team, led by Andrés Lillini, former coach of Pumas, has begun another cycle with a new helmsman; however, the Argentinean coach has not been able to get results at the start of the tournament. Despite scoring goals and winning their games, Necaxa is struggling to maintain their lead. In their debut match in the Clausura 2023, they were unable to make their home advantage count and lost 2-3 against Atlético de San Luis. In their most recent match, the Hidrorayos again suffered a defeat in their visit to Guanajuato where, despite taking the lead in the first half, León was able to react and come from behind, handing Necaxa their second defeat of the tournament. Currently, the hydrocalidos are at the bottom of the table with zero points after two losses.
Matchday 3
We continue with Liga MX! And today we continue with Matchday 3 of this 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as Necaxa will play their second home game against Cruz Azul, who are looking for their first win in the tournament and a surprise away. Both teams owed their fans a debt of gratitude in the last tournament and are still without a win this season, so they need to step on the gas to stop dropping points at the start of the tournament.
The match will be played at the Stadium Victoria
The Necaxa - Cruz Azul match will be played at Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm (ET).
