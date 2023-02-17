Graham Potter labels push for VAR consistency 'strange'

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter described the desire for more consistency from VAR as "strange", claiming that incorrect decisions were simply 'part of the game'.

There was a string of controversial moments last weekend in the Premier League, including one involving his own team as a handball by Tomas Soucek went unpunished.

That led to calls for the process to be reviewed, with plenty of high-profile figures both within clubs, such as Mikel Arteta, and in the media pointing again to the perceived lack of consistency.

Despite this though, Potter was not as vocal in his criticism as many others, telling the press "I have no problem with VAR. I don't think I'd have had it in the first place because I'm a bit of a romanticist. Whatever mistake happens, happens.

"Do we really want every single decision to be correct? It's [incorrect decisions] something to get annoyed about as part of the game. The only way for it to be consistent is if human beings don't make the decisions.

"This drive for consistency is strange when you consider that humans are taking part in the game. I would like the referee [on the pitch] to mostly referee the game. I just try and support the process."

Chelsea players appeal for handball against West Ham (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

One of the major criticisms of the Blues after their 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek was the poor quality of finishing from the likes of Joao Felix and Kai Havertz.

With an expected goals tally of 2.2, the chances had clearly been created, but actually scoring goals is proving to be the biggest problem facing Graham Potter's team at the moment.

However, the boss chose to take an optimistic view of the showing, saying that with the context of the game taken into account - including the intimidating atmosphere created by the famous 'Yellow Wall' - it was a "step forward".

"The Dortmund game was a positive in terms of chances created. A fair criticism is we haven't attacked as well as I'd like us to. It was closer against Dortmund, good in the first part of the game against West Ham.

"We feel there's progress but you have to constantly see and evaluate where we're at and what the circumstances are. It's pretty straightforward - you play a game and you need to win.

But there's lots going on in the background [with] injuries and integrating new players, and all of the time playing good opponents. That's where we're at."

'Anything can come at you'

In terms of team news, one of the big questions is whether Ben Chilwell will be fit to play a full 90 minutes for the first time in multiple months, following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury.

The left-back has returned to action in recent games, starting against Dortmund, with Potter saying that the Englishman had a "good chance of being in the squad" against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

"He had 30 [minutes] against West Ham, 60 against Dortmund, so the decision [on whether he plays] will be based on how he recovers today. We'll make that call probably tonight or tomorrow."

If he does start, he will be replacing Marc Cucurella in the starting eleven, who has been subject to considerable criticism from Chelsea fans for his performances of late, even being booed by some supporters when he was substituted on in Germany.

When asked about it, Potter simply replied: "I didn't hear [boos]. There was 80,000 people there so I didn't hear any of that."

With regards to the upcoming visit of the Saints - who are currently without a manager after sacking Nathan Jones - to Stamford Bridge, Potter was keen not to see the game as an easy ride, with the change at the helm potentially even causing Chelsea more problems.

"You're not sure how they're going to go," said the 47-year-old. "Anything can come at you because you've got a caretaker manager, they've had a week to prepare. What's happened before is no reference, for us we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we're ready for the challenge."

Southampton fans show their feelings towards then-head coach Nathan Jones (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It has not been easy watching Chelsea in recent weeks - they have only scored six goals since domestic competitions resumed after the World Cup - but the mood would inevitably change if the team can start scoring some goals.

Put like that, the task sounds rather simple. But Graham Potter himself summed it up best near the end of his press conference.

"The hardest thing to do is put the ball in."