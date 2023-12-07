Manchester United vs Liverpool: Match Preview

Manchester United will face an in-form Liverpool team this afternoon. The undoubtedly arrive to the match as the underdogs due to their patchy form and frankly abysmal record away from home against the stronger teams.

Erik Ten Hag will be praying that his players perform to the level that he knows they can play at. Because if they perform as they did against Bournemouth last weekend. It will most likely end with him being sacked.

Liverpool are rightfully the favourites for this game, after besting a 10-man Crystal Palace team last weekend, when they were not at their best. That result becomes even more impressive after Crystal Palace have managed to take points off of Manchester City after scoring a late equaliser.

Team News

Unfortunately for United fans, just when they feel as if they're leaving behind their injury crisis, it goes from bad to worse. During the midweek Champions League fixtures, they were beaten at home by German team Bayern Munich and dumped from the competition.

In the game, former captain Harry Maguire suffered what appeared to be a groin related injury which could see him on sidelines for a while. This injury leaves them extremely light at the central defender position with Johnny Evans most likely replacing the England international.

Bruno Fernandes will either be watching from the stands or at home as during the the last round of Premier League fixtures he got himself a yellow card. This was his fifth of the season which means he serves a one game suspension. Ultimately this is incredibly unacceptable behaviour for the Captain and Ten Hag's men will be without a man they rely on creatively.

Marcus Rashford missed the game against Bayern Munich due to sickness. However the Man Utd academy graduate is ready and available for selection according the Ten Hag. If there was ever a time United needed the Rashford from last season it is most definitely now.

The dutch manager also confirmed that Luke Shaw is available for selection despite being forced off at half time during midweek. How fit the English left back truly is remains to be seen. However if he is not fully fit it is likely that Diogo Dalot will fill in at left back, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka plays on. the right.

LIverpool

Liverpool have injury troubles of their own, however they are in considerably better shape than their rivals. Their main doubt this evening is Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinian picked up an injury in the game against Sheffield United and the knee injury has since been revealed to be worse than originally expected.

The red team from Merseyside are still substantially light in the midfield with other noticeable injuries to other players, for example Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined due to a hip and calf injury respectively.

It is likely that Kostas Tsimikas will start at the left back position as Andy Robertson remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury. United will likely target Tsimikas with their right winger, but depending on who controls the game it shouldn't be of any substantial worry.

Looking at the recent form of these two teams and the results of when these two teams have played each other it would suggest that Liverpool hammer Manchester Untied, however with the prospect of humiliation on the horizon, Ten Hag will want to remain stable and structured defesnsively.

He will most likely move Scott McTominay up the pitch due to Bruno's absence. This could be crucial as if McTominay acts as a third central midfielder he could add stability and provide a real physical presence within the midfield.

On the other hand, Ten Hag could be looking for some sort of revenge after they were humiliated at this exact same fixture last season. This could prove to be detrimental to United as the more open this game becomes, the more it suits Liverpool.

I believe that all of the factors such as injuries and form will play a large role in this game, with Scott McTominay's presence helping Manchester United stay more stable, But I don't see a viable way for them to achieve victory. Liverpool at this moment are far too strong for an out of form, injury ravaged United team.

Final Prediction: Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester United