How can Tottenham challenge Arsenal ahead of pivotal North London Derby?

Title challengers, Arsenal, are hoping to snatch all three points so they can keep a clear distance from their rivals - Manchester City and Liverpool, who chase the leaders.

On the flip side, Ange Postecoglou’s team are climbing the Premier League ladder in hopes of surpassing Aston Villa.

The league leaders have won four in their last five fixtures, unlike the Lilywhites who have doubled the amount of losses, half the amount of wins and drew one game across the course of this month.

Head-to-head Spurs have only won one of the last five North London Derbies, possessing one win and Arsenal winning three of them matches.

If Tottenham manage to win, it would be their first victory over Arsenal in almost two years.

If the Villans fail to beat Chelsea, Spurs may move only three points off a top-four spot (with a game in hand) - taking them on the path to Champions League qualification for next season.

Arsenal can potentially move four points clear at the top if they win this game and the other results go their way with Man City and Liverpool losing.

Formation and Lineup: Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou likes to stick to a 4-2-3-1 formation, as he has done most of the season.

It can also be expected that Guglielmo Vicario will start in the Lilywhites side, as well as three out of four usually on the back line who have been consistent in Spurs’ lineup all of 2024 - Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

Destiny Udogie is the missing piece of the puzzle as he had surgery at the start of the week, ruling him out for any remaining Premier League fixtures for the rest of the season.

It is most certain that Yves Bissouma will feature as Postecoglou has heavily relied on these two midfielders all season, apart from during the African Cup of Nations.

Joining him in midfield is likely to be none other than Rodrigo Bentancur, who has been more inconsistent in the side since the introduction of Timo Werner who has catapulted a rearrange of the midfield, however the Uruguayan appeared in the starting lineup versus Newcastle United.

Bentancur has taken the place of Pape Matar Sarr as of late so it is uncertain whether he will be substituted on later into the fixture.

At the forefront of the attack James Maddison, Heung-Min Son and Werner are expected to craft the play and score the goals for THFC in this North London Derby.

Oliver Skipp has picked up a knock during training recently, ruling him out for this weekend.

Joining him in their absence will be Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster - who are all injured too.

Formation and Lineup: Arsenal

Mikel Arteta usually puts out a team under a standard 4-3-3 formation, with David Raya in goal to block Postecoglou’s men from getting any chance at joining them in the Champions League next season.

Expected at right-back for Arteta’s side is Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the left of defence.



Expected in the Gunners’ centre-back duo is William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, who have been unstoppable for Arsenal and two of the catalysts for their outstanding season.

In midfield, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Declan Rice will be the probable trio to keep Arsenal’s structure tomorrow.

Despite this only being Rice’s second North London Derby, the Englishman knows the passion behind the fixture from experience at West Ham.

Mirroring last week’s lineup, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are likely contenders for the front three spots - with all three being the top goal scorers for the Gunners this season.

Saka’s record falls slightly behind Son’s with just one goal less than the South Korean.

Jurrien Timber may return to Arsenal’s team tomorrow after nine months of injury, however, that is unlikely.

Iconic Historic Moments

On 29th October 2008, David Bentley’s shot led Spurs to come back from 4-2 to draw level and finish the fixture at 4-4.

Bentley brought the ball down after kneeing it in the air and whipped the shot straight into the bottom right of the net with a curved beauty to the goal.

The number five (at the time) was a former Arsenal player and created history for Spurs in the 2000s.



On 14th March 2021, during COVID the UK was in lockdown - explaining why many people can be pictured socially distanced with face coverings.

The atmosphere was auto-generated by staff in a stadium which lacked motivation for the players, but in this environment, Erik Lamela managed to score a rabona.

The shot was assisted by Lucas Moura in the penalty area and the goal astounded the rest of the Spurs squad - with their reactions being heard amongst the tranquil atmosphere due to no crowd.