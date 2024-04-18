Wednesday night saw the Champions League holders fall to 14-time winners Real Madrid on penalties, despite controlling the majority of the tie.

A tight start to the match saw Real Madrid take the lead through Rodrygo, Pep Guardiola's men piled on the pressure for the remainder of the match, equalising through Kevin De Bruyne.

Here are our player ratings for the Champions League blockbuster.

Ederson - 7

With Real Madrid staying fairly deep following their opener, It was a quiet night for the Brazil international, but he did assume responsibility as CIty’s fifth penalty taker; slotting his spot kick away.

Kyle Walker - 8



Walker impressively managed to utilise his speed to keep both Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr quiet for most of the game, although he did keep Rodrygo onside for the opening goal.

Ruben Dias - 7



Managed to hold together an attacking minded back-four, with Manuel Akanji almost playing as a fourth midfielder in parts.

A very proactive performance, Akanji was given the freedom to push forward throughout proceedings and created some key chances that City may have come to rue.



Josko Gvardiol - 6

The Croatian did not have the busiest of evenings, with Real Madrid’s two lethal Brazilians over on the left, trying to deal with Walker.



Rodri - 7

Progressed the ball well from the anchor role and overall he managed to subdue Real Madrid’s midfield.

Phil Foden - 6

The forward struggled to find involvement in the match, having a couple of speculative efforts on goal but overall did not provide the difference as we have seen him.



Kevin De Bruyne - 9



A performance that did not deserve to be on the losing side, ‘KDB’ did not allow his counterparts a second of time to reorganise, eventually grabbing their equaliser from a switched-on opportunity to sweep home a rebound.

Bernardo Silva - 5

Not the night he would have hoped for, Silva struggled to exploit ‘Los Blancos’ even when they looked vulnerable; he took the poor spot kick that ultimately cost City a place in the Semi-Final.



Jack Grealish - 6

Another that would have looked for better, the winger did not have much to trouble the visitors in the few chances to have a run at them, he was kept quiet by Dani Carvajal.





Not the difference maker as he so often can be, Haaland was dealt with by Ancelotti’s men, despite some decent build-up work in parts.



The game-changer for Manchester City, the Belgain caused far more trouble for the Spanish outfit than Grealish managed, using his speed to bring the ball down the line and set up the equalising goal.

Julian Alvarez - 6

The World Cup winner did not threaten any more than Haaland, whom he replaced; but the striker made no mistake when called upon from twelve yards.

The defender did not provide anything of note in his short cameo.

Matteo Kovacic - 6

Looked keen to make an impact from the bench, immediately winning a corner; but he was denied by his former club in the penalty shoot-out after stepping up.



Real Madrid



Andriy Lunin - 9

A brilliant showing from Real Madrid’s once third-choice keeper, the Ukranian international made several game-defining saves, keeping his side in the tie during moments of constant sky blue pressure. Also managed to save two penalties to win Real Madrid the shoot-out.

Ferland Mendy - 6

A respectable showing from the left-back despite the pressure Real Madrid faced in parts.



An impressive showing from the 34-year-old, Nacho did well to contain City’s attack, even clearing a goalbound shot off the goal-line.



Antonio Rudiger - 8

One of Real Madrid’s key performers, the German dealt well with the waves of pressure provided by Manchester City. He sealed the win for Madrid, putting away the decisive penalty.

Dani Carvajal - 8

The full-back has a wealth of experience in this type of match, and it showed; managing to pry the ball back from the flying City wingers as he looked forward.



Toni Kroos - 7

A mixed night for the midfielder, at times in transition he was phenomenal; but defensively he was found out a bit with the pressure of the hosts.



The Frenchman stayed on for the entire match, but did not have a huge effect on the second leg despite retaining a good work rate.



The man who opened the scoring, Rodrygo looked dangerous in parts, but the game fell away from him.

Federico Valverde - 6

Not at his most comfortable, he gave away the ball on many occasions.

Jude Bellingham - 8

The Englishman did brilliantly to create the opener for Real Madrid and throughout the contest, managed to help the midfield control City’s tempo.

The Brazil winger was effective from his higher position, leaving Walker with a lot of work to do, alongside Rodrygo.



Luka Modric - 5

Not the player that we have come to recognise on the Champions League stage, the 38-year-old struggled to get up to speed.



Brahmin Diaz - 6

Had a couple of good runs at his tired former team.

Lucas Vazquez - 6

Did well to keep the ball away from the Real Madrid penalty area in the closing stages of extra-time.

The Brazillian did not manage much of an impact in his short period on the pitch.