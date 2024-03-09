ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Puebla vs Atlas live
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Atlas online and live
Puebla vs Atlas can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Puebla vs Atlas match corresponding to Matchday 11 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Brazil: 6:00 p.m.
Chile: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 02:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 1:00 p.m.
Atlas Statements
“A difficult night, but good, in which we played at a disadvantage against the champion. A very strong starting XI and those who come in as substitutes are starters and there are many differences. The expulsion marked a before and after. The locker room was hurt, because the expulsion had been a previous handball, not only was it a play that would not have resulted in a goal but the expulsion. With a lot of courage and the expulsion marked everything, good work, with a lot of time.”
Atlas' latest lineup
Puebla's last lineup
How does Atlas arrive?
How does Puebla arrive?