In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Atlas live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Atlas online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Puebla vs Atlas can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Puebla vs Atlas match corresponding to Matchday 11 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Puebla vs Atlas match on March 8, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 02:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 1:00 p.m.

Atlas Statements

Beñat San José spoke after the disaster with América: “There was a control with the hand, that ball would not have been projected into the goal. The referees have a difficult job, but they could see it in the VAR. Playing with the hand should not be allowed, especially in attacking areas where the hand is used to control the ball voluntarily or involuntarily. That destroyed the game against us. We tried against ten, but we couldn't, I'm in a team with extraordinary attack, we tried, but it couldn't be."

“A difficult night, but good, in which we played at a disadvantage against the champion. A very strong starting XI and those who come in as substitutes are starters and there are many differences. The expulsion marked a before and after. The locker room was hurt, because the expulsion had been a previous handball, not only was it a play that would not have resulted in a goal but the expulsion. With a lot of courage and the expulsion marked everything, good work, with a lot of time.”

Atlas' latest lineup

Vargas; Lozano, Santamaría, Nervo, Aguirre; Rocha, Márquez; Fulgencio, García, Murillo; Aguirre
Puebla's last lineup

Rodriguez; Vázquez, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Navarro, from Buen; Ferrareis, Robles, Álvarez; Sansores
How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas has not had a good contest either, the Guadalajara squad was beaten five goals to one at home last day, however it will seek to hit the table and make this match a watershed for what coming from the tournament.

How does Puebla arrive?

Puebla has not had a good tournament, in their last match they lost scandalously against Atlético de San Luis four goals to zero, already something of considerable concern for the people of Puebla.

The Puebla vs Atlas match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium

The Puebla vs Atlas game will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla, Puebla. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Atlas match, corresponding to Matchday 11 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 8:00 p.m.
