Update
Tune in here Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from Libertadores de América Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
What time is Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate?
This is the kick-off time for the Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate match on March 9, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:15 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 18:15 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 19:15 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 18:15 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 17:15 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 17:15 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 00:15 hrs. - (March 10)
Mexico: 16:15 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 18:15 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 17:15 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 19:15 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Nazareno Arasa
Assistant Referee 1: Diego Bonfa
Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Jorge Broggi
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Laura Fortunato
Key player at River Plate
One of the players to take into account in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 31-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played eight games so far in the 2024 Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored nine goals against Argentinos Juniors, Barracas Central, Velez Sarsfield on three occasions, Deportivo Riestra, Talleres de Cordoba and Independiente Rivadavia on two occasions.
Key player at Independiente de Avellaneda
One of the most outstanding players in Independiente de Avellaneda is Matías Giménez, the 25-year-old Argentine-born center forward has played five games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Barracas Central on two occasions.
History Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate
In total, both teams have met five times since 2021, the record is dominated by River Plate with three wins, there has been one draw and Independiente de Avellaneda has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with seven goals to Independiente de Avellaneda's three.
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate throughout the 2024 Professional League has had a very good performance, because after playing nine games it is located in the number one position in the standings with 17 points, this was achieved after winning four games, tying five and losing zero, it also has a goal difference of +12, this after scoring 17 goals and conceding five.
- Last five matches
River Plate 1 - 1 Banfield
River Plate 1 - 1 Boca Juniors
Talleres de Córdoba 2 - 2 River Plate
River Plate 2 - 0 Independiente Rivadavia
Actuality - Independiente de Avellaneda
Independiente de Avellaneda is going through a good moment talking about the Professional League 2024, because after playing a total of nine matches, it is located in the fourth position of the standings with 17 points, this after winning five matches, drawing two and losing two, it has also scored nine goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of +4.
- Last five matches
Instituto de Córdoba 0 - 2 Independiente de Avellaneda 0 - 2
Independiente de Avellaneda 0 - 1 Racing Club
Independiente de Avellaneda 2 - 1 Argentinos Juniors
Barracas Central 2 - 2 Independiente of Avellaneda
The match will be played at the Libertadores de América Stadium
The match between Independiente de Avellaneda and River Plate will take place at the Libertadores de América Stadium in the city of Avellaneda (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atlético Independiente de Avellaneda plays its home matches, it was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 48,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Independiente de Avellaneda vs River Plate match, valid for the 10th date of the Professional League 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
