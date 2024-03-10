ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors of March 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest San Antonio Spurs lineup
The last San Antonio Spurs quintet:
Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Keita Bates-Diop.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
The last Golden State Warriors quintet:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Keldon Johnson (#3) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Victor Wembanyama (#1), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 19.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the 2023-2024 season. He is one of the best centers in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Tre Jones (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio Spurs are progressing poorly in the tournament, this year they are once again a team that competes in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 13 games won and 50 lost, they are in last place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the west. Their last game was on March 7 against the Sacramento Kings, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 131 to 129 at the Golden 1 Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Stephen Curry (#30) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2023-2024 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The Golden State Warriors are advancing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 33 games won and 29 lost, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the semifinals of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on March 7 against the Chicago Bulls, where the Golden State Warriors lost 125 to 122 at the Chase Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it has been the home of the Golden State Warriors, cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.
