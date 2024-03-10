ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in here Bristol City vs Swansea City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bristol City vs Swansea City live, as well as the latest information from Ashton Gate Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Swansea City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

How to watch Bristol City vs Swansea City match live on TV and online?

The Bristol City vs Swansea City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Bristol City vs Swansea City?

This is the kick-off time for the Bristol City vs Swansea City match on March 10, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -  
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -  
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. - 
Chile: 8:30 hrs. - 
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. - 
Spain: 14:30 hrs. - 
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. - 
Peru: 7:30 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -

Referee team

Referee: Matt Donohue.

Key player at Swansea City

One of the players to keep in mind in Swansea City is Jerry Yates, the 27-year-old center forward born in England, has played 36 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games, he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Birmingham City, Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, Hull City, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town.

Key player in Bristol City

One of the most outstanding players in Bristol City is Tommy Conway, the 22-year-old English-born center forward, has played 29 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in which he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland AFC, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

History Bristol City vs Swansea City

In total, the two sides have met five times since 2022, Bristol City dominate the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Swansea City have won one meeting.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bristol City with six goals to Swansea City's five.

Actuality - Swansea City

Swansea City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing 36 matches they are in the 15th position in the standings with 43 points, this score was achieved after winning 11 matches, drawing 10 and losing 15, they have also scored 46 goals and conceded 57, for a goal difference of -11.

  • Last five matches

Swansea City 0 - 4 Leeds United
Swansea City 1 - 2 Ipswich Town
Sunderland 1 - 2 Swansea City
Swansea City 2 - 1 Blackburn Rovers
Watford FC 1 - 1 Swansea City

Actuality - Bristol City

Bristol City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 36 matches, it is in the 14th position of the standings with 44 points, this after winning 12 matches, drawing eight and losing 16, leaving a goal difference of -2 after scoring 41 goals and conceding 43.

  • Last five matches

Bristol City 3 - 1 Southampton
Bristol City 0 - 1 Q P R
Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Bristol City
Bristol City 0 - 1 Cardiff City
Ipswich Town 3 - 2 Bristol City

The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium

The match between Bristol City and Swansea City will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the city of Bristol (England), the stadium is where Bristol City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1887 and has a capacity for approximately 27,000 spectators.

Image: bristolpost.co
Image: bristolpost.co

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Swansea City match, valid for the 37th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.

