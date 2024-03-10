Currently, the Roma arrives to this round 28 positioned in place 5 of the overall table of Serie A, just four points away from Bologna and stepping on European competition positions. Although the scudetto is a long way off, the capital team wants to return to the Champions League again, so they must not let points slip away in this final stretch of the tournament. With 47 points, the wards of De Rossi, record 14 wins, 5 draws and 8 defeats. In their most recent match in Serie A, the Roma comes from defeating Monza by a resounding score of 4-1. Likewise, the team of 'La Loba' comes from winning their first leg match in the round of 16 by a score of 4-0 to Brighton in the Europa League.