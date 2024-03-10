ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fiorentina vs Roma live in Serie A, as well as the latest information from the Artemio Franchi Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Fiorentina
Terracciano, Luca Ranieri, Milenković, Biraghic, Kayode, Alfred Duncan, Mandragora, Lucas Beltrán, Nicolás González, J. Ikoné, Mbala N'zola.
Last lineup Roma
Svilar, Cristante, Ndcicka, Pellegrini, Paredes, Dybala, Mancini, Kristensen, Angelino, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Fiorentina vs Roma will be Davide Massa; Filippo Meli, first line; Stefano Alassio, second line; Daniele Rutella, fourth assistant; VAR, Fabio Maresca.
How are Roma coming into this match?
The Roman team, led by the Italian Daniele de Rossi, one of the historical players of the 'La Loba' team, has taken the bench after the dismissal of José Mourinho. De Rossi has had positive feelings in the second half of the season.
Currently, the Roma arrives to this round 28 positioned in place 5 of the overall table of Serie A, just four points away from Bologna and stepping on European competition positions. Although the scudetto is a long way off, the capital team wants to return to the Champions League again, so they must not let points slip away in this final stretch of the tournament. With 47 points, the wards of De Rossi, record 14 wins, 5 draws and 8 defeats. In their most recent match in Serie A, the Roma comes from defeating Monza by a resounding score of 4-1. Likewise, the team of 'La Loba' comes from winning their first leg match in the round of 16 by a score of 4-0 to Brighton in the Europa League.
How are Fiorentina coming into this match?
The Fiorentina team, coached by Vincenzo Italiano, had a difficult season in the last edition of Serie A as they did not finish as they would have liked because they were stuck in the middle of the overall table without aspirations of playing Champions Europa League, much less of winning the championship, but also without danger of relegation.However, Fiorentina want revenge and are still alive in the current Conference League season where they are one game away from advancing to the quarterfinals. In their most recent Conference League match, Fiorentina earned a 4-3 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the first leg of the Round of 16 in midweek, while in Serie A, the Purple and Gold are coming off a goalless draw away to Torino. Currently, Fiorentina is in eighth place in the standings with 42 points, recording 12 wins, 6 draws, and 9 defeats.
Matchday 28 of Serie A
Weekend and we return with the activity of Serie A in this third month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this day Sunday closes the Sunday day of the Italian league, Florence, will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are struggling to get out of the mid-table of the standings; nothing more and nothing less than the Fiorentina receiving Roma. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to at least aspire to European competition places for next season, while the other wants the three points to further consolidate its Champions League place for next year. Despite that the visitors are positioned as 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, the Florentine want to take advantage the locality and seek to give a blow of authority to bring joy to their fans in this match complicated. Can achieve the victory the de local or will the visitors?
The match will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium
The match between Fiorentina vs Roma will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, in the city of Florence, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:45 pm (CDMX).
