Goals and Highlights: Mazatlan 0-3 Tigres in Liga MX 2021
Image: VAVEL

12:05 AM4 days ago

Goals and highlights

12:01 AM4 days ago

95'

It's over! Tigres beats Mazatlan, but ends the match without some important players.
11:55 PM4 days ago

91'

Mazatlan's defense prevents the play from being created in search of the fourth goal.
11:51 PM4 days ago

85'

Shot by the Mazatlan offense, but the ball goes wide.
11:44 PM4 days ago

80'

Goal, goal, goal, goal, goal for Tigres! Diente' López scores his brace after scoring from the penalty spot and Tigres is already on top.
11:43 PM4 days ago

79'

Penalty! It is determined that there was a clear handball in the play and the referee awards Tigres the penalty.
11:42 PM4 days ago

78'

VAR! After the free kick, a possible handball by Colula inside the Mazatlán area is reviewed in Tigres' favor.
11:41 PM4 days ago

76'

He's leaving! The referee decides to send off Sanvezzo after his hard tackle, Mazatlán is down to 8.
11:41 PM4 days ago

75'

VAR! The referee reviews a strong tackle by Sanvezzo on Dueñas.
11:33 PM4 days ago

70'

Close third! A great play that culminated in Thauvin's shot and the ball hit the net from outside the goal.
11:31 PM4 days ago

66'

Tigres change. Luis Rodríguez leaves the match due to injury and Carlos Salcedo; Jesús Duelas and Francisco Venegas take his place.
11:31 PM4 days ago

65'

Mazatlan changes. Ygor Nogueira and Emilio Sánchez are substituted for Salvador Rodríguez and Gonzalo Freitas
11:26 PM4 days ago

63'

Great follow up play by Hugo Ayala, who ends up taking the ball away from Sanvezzo.
11:23 PM4 days ago

59'

Oliveira's half-turn, but the visiting defense, attentive to the play, ends up preventing the shot from being taken.
11:18 PM4 days ago

53'

Goal, goal, goal for Tigres! After a pass from Aquino, 'Diente' López appeared and sent a left-footed shot into Vikonis' goal.
11:12 PM4 days ago

47'

Tigres goal! Carlos González appeared, after a cross from Thauvin, and headed the ball into the back of Vikonis' net.
11:08 PM4 days ago

45'

Actions restart at Kraken
11:07 PM4 days ago

45'

Change of Mazatlan. Carlos Vargas comes out and Nicolás Díaz takes his place.
10:52 PM4 days ago

45+6'

The first part is over! Despite being down a player, Mazatlán and Tigres played to a goalless draw.
10:51 PM4 days ago

45+4'

Crossing! Great cross from Thauvin, Gonzalez heads the ball against the post.
10:49 PM4 days ago

45+3'

Excellent sweep on Thauvin preventing him from entering Mazatlan's penalty area
10:45 PM4 days ago

44'

Luis Rodríguez sends in a cross, but Nico López fails to make contact properly and misses a clear opportunity.
10:40 PM4 days ago

40'

Giovanni Oliveira has a shot on goal, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
10:39 PM4 days ago

38'

Good defensive cut by Freitas, preventing Thauvin's move from growing.
10:38 PM4 days ago

37'

Thauvin makes a good run, but Aquino can't get to it and Vikonis keeps the ball.
10:35 PM4 days ago

34'

Tigres change. Juan Pablo Vigón leaves due to injury and Florián Thauvin enters.
10:32 PM4 days ago

31'

Gonzalez arrived with danger, but Carlos Vargas appeared in a timely manner and took the ball away from him.
10:22 PM4 days ago

21'

He's leaving! A strong tackle by Ríos on Juan Pablo Vigón, and after a VAR review, the referee decides to send the player off.
10:19 PM4 days ago

17'

The one that got lost! Sanvezzo comes close to scoring a great goal after a pass from Oliveira, but the ball goes just wide.
10:14 PM4 days ago

12'

Excellent sweep by Vidrio, avoiding the feline's arrival.
10:11 PM4 days ago

10'

New Tigres change. Rafael Carioca, who is also injured, comes off and David Ayala takes his place.
10:10 PM4 days ago

8'

Tigres makes a change. Leo Fernández comes off and Luis Quiñones takes his place.
10:09 PM4 days ago

7'

Close the first one! Giovanni Oliveira fails to shoot correctly and the Tigres defender clears the ball out.
10:08 PM4 days ago

5'

Injured! Only 5 minutes into the game, Leo Fernandez will leave the match. 
10:00 PM4 days ago

0'

Actions kick off in Mazatlan, Sinaloa
9:59 PM4 days ago

Tigres: LineUp

N. Guzmán; C. Salcedo, H. Ayala, D. Reyes; R. Carioca, J. Vigón, L. Fernández, J. Aquino, L. Rodríguez; N. López, C. González.
9:59 PM4 days ago

Mazatlan: LineUp

N. Vikonis; N. Vidrio, C. Vargas, B. Colula, J. Padilla, S. Rodríguez; R. Meráz, G. Freitas, G. Oliveira, R. Ríos; C. Sanvezzo.
9:50 PM4 days ago

In the XI ideal

Leo Fernandez was chosen to be part of the ideal lineup of the last matchday, a situation that he will try to repeat today.

9:44 PM4 days ago

To the court!

Both Tigres and Mazatlan take the field ready to warm up before the start of the match.
9:31 PM4 days ago

Duel of archers

Both Nahuel Guzmán and Vikonis have shown a good performance under the three goals, which is why in this match they will be key to obtain the victory for their teams.

9:28 PM4 days ago

Historical data

Only three matches have been played between these two teams, due to the recent birth of the Sinaloa team; of these matches, there has been one draw each side and one victory for Mazatlán.

9:21 PM4 days ago

They are here!

Players from both teams are already at the stadium, ready to play their sixth match of the tournament. Herrera's team will be looking for a victory, while Mazatlán will be looking for a strong performance at home.
9:16 PM4 days ago

All set!

All the sanitary protocols are in place at the Mazatlan stadium to ensure a safe game.

9:11 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned for the Mazatlan vs Tigres live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from Kraken Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:06 PM4 days ago

9:01 PM4 days ago

Tigres statements

Miguel Herrera spoke after the victory against Querétaro in midweek: 'I'm satisfied with everything, with the way the players worked, their attitude, their determination, we can already see more of what we want, well done with the goals, Florián came in and scored a goal too, I'm satisfied with everything'.

The idea that we are trying to put is to be more vertical, there is still a lot to work on, once we review the video you will see that we are trying to do what we worked on during the week'.

So, without reviewing it well, I like to see the quality and attitude of the match, the touches, the attitude, going forward, once we review the video we will try to correct details and let the players see it during the week'.

Florián had to adapt to his teammates, to the league, obviously we had to work with him, this goal helps me a lot, with this great goal, to his changed profile and we continue to work so that he keeps up to the demands of the league'.

We started with a line of 5 and ended with a line of 3 because I sent the wingers to the front and we are adapting as required by the match'.

I'm looking for those who come out to rest well because we have a very important match in 3 days, I have not been able to repeat the lineup due to red cards, but as the tournament progresses and we recover players, we will consider those who are better'. 

I don't watch them on television, and I don't go on social networks to see what they say, there will always be pressure, but we continue to work, this victory is not something to go crazy about, it was a good match but now we have to think about the trip to Mazatlán and also go for the three points'.

8:56 PM4 days ago

Need points

Miguel Herrera and his players have not had a good start to the season and have two draws, two wins and one defeat. Tigres will be looking to snatch points at home from the Sinaloa team and secure their second consecutive victory in the competition.

8:51 PM4 days ago

To make it three in a row.

The team coached by Beñat will be looking to get back to winning ways and make it three wins out of three in the competition. Mazatlán has not won since the second matchday, with two draws and a loss against León. Their last match was a two-goal draw against Toluca.

8:46 PM4 days ago

The game will be played at the Kraken

The Mazatlán vs Tigres game will be played at the Kraken Stadium in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, located in Mexico with a capacity of 20,195 people. The stadium will have a capacity crowd for this match, but it will not be the full percentage.

8:41 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Liga MX match: Mzatlan vs Tigres Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
