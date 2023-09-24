Toluca vs América LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Toluca vs América live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Toluca vs América live corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Nemesio Díez Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs América online and live from Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Toluca vs América match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 13 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 14 hours on VIX+
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 13 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Venezuela: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Argentina: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 13 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 14 hours on VIX+
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 13 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Venezuela: 14 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Toluca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Tiago Volpi, Adrián Mora, Andres Mosquera, Maximiliano Araujo, Brian García, Jesús Angulo, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Pedro Raúl, Jean Meneses and Juan Domínguez.
Maxi Araujo, a must see player!
The Toluca winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 6 goals and 4 assists so far in the regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Araujo should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Marcel Ruiz and Jean Meneses for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Toluca get here?
The Red Devils arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside of the Liguilla in the Quarterfinals, falling to one of the last places, the team finished with 32 points after 9 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the Liga MX. Some interesting players on this squad are Maximiliano Araujo, Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first games against Necaxa and Cruz Azul. For this season the team made many moves with significant losses and the incorporation of Tomás Belmonte, Jesús Angulo, Braian Samudio and Robert Morales. Currently the team is in twelfth place in the table with 6 points, after 1 victory, 3 draws and 1 loss.
America's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Luis Malagón, Ramón Juárez, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Alvarez, Diego Valdés, Alvaro Fidalgo, Julián Quiñones, Jonathan Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas.
Henry Martin, a must see player!
The Águilas striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican closed the season in good shape with a low scoring rate in the previous championship with 13 goals in 16 matches played. Henry continues to be a fundamental piece of the Águilas' defensive defense and continues to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Mexican must manage to work more with Julián Quiñones to create a fear offensive.
How does America arrive?
The Águilas del América enter the BBVA Bancomer Stadium as last in the table and being one of the worst defenses in the tournament with 14 goals conceded so far in Clausura 2022. This week, the most important news for the club was the departure of Santiago Solari as coach of the Azulcremas. The club is looking for a new strategist to try to turn around this bad tournament and ensure that the Águilas get into the Liguilla at all costs. For this duel, América appointed an interim coaching staff with Fernando Ortiz at the helm to direct this day's match. The Águilas will seek to take advantage of the duel against the Rayados so that it is the beginning of a good streak that brings them closer to playoff positions and the tournament can end in a more decent way. At the moment, the team has a record of 1 win, 3 draws and 4 losses.
Where’s the game?
The Nemesio Díez Stadium located in the city of Toluca will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs América match, corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, at 2 noon.