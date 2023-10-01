América vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch America vs Pumas online and live on Match day 10 of the Apertura 2023 in Liga MX
The America vs Pumas match will be televised on Channel 5 and TUDN.
The America vs Pumas match can be tuned in from the live streams of VIX+ and Blue To Go.
Other matches tomorrow on Match day 10 of the Apertura 2023 in Liga MX
In addition to this match between América vs Pumas, the teams Queretaro vs León, Tijuana vs FC Juárez, Atletico de San Luis vs Cruz Azul, Pachuca vs Necaxa, Mazatlán vs Tigres and Toluca vs Chivas, are the matches for Matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023. Remember that Monterrey vs Santos will not be played this matchday due to the poor state of the BBVA Stadium after a concert.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Víctor Alfonso Cáceres Hernández, who will have the task of bringing order to this very complex match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his experience in Liga MX, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion at the Coloso de Santa Ursula tomorrow.
What time is the match of America vs Pumas corresponding to the 10th match day of the Apertura 2023 in Liga MX?
This is the kick-off time for the America vs Pumas match on 30 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:40 hours
Bolivia: 21:40 hours
Brazil: 21:40 hours
Chile: 21:40 hours
Colombia: 21:40 hours
Ecuador: 21:40 hours
Spain: 03:40 hours
United States: 19:40 hours PT and 21:40 hours ET
Mexico: 18:40 hours
Paraguay: 21:40 hours
Peru: 21:40 hours
Uruguay: 21:40 hours
Venezuela: 21:40 hours
Japan: 12:40 p.m.
India: 12:40 p.m.
Nigeria: 11:40 a.m.
South Africa: 11:40 a.m.
Australia: 13:40
United Kingdom ET: 03:40 hours
Absences
America have many absentees, such as Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres and Diego Valdes and Angel Malagon are in doubt for tomorrow, it will be known until tomorrow if they can have activity in the game, while on the side of Pumas have no injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad for this game that promises to be very exciting at the close of Saturday's matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023.
Background
They have played each other 15 times, leaving a record of 7 draws, 5 wins for Pumas and 3 wins for America, so tomorrow there is no clear favourite to win this edition of the clásico capitalino, but it will undoubtedly be a great show on the pitch with great teams and great players.
How are the Pumas doing?
The Pumas of the UNAM, come from defeating Puebla 2-0 away with a great performance by Chino Huerta who scored both goals to fight for the lead in scoring and continue to demonstrate that it is one of the top exponents of Mexican football, will seek to get into the Azteca Stadium and be able to get a win that would be of great motivation for them, The two teams are in 6th place with 15 points and a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats. This is how the two teams arrive at yet another edition of the Clasico, where both teams will give their all to get the win in this match that will be full of intensity, goals and emotions with a completely full Azteca Stadium.
How is America coming along?
América came from a 1-1 draw at the Nemesio Diez stadium, a match they suffered in the second half when Toluca equalised, but in the end, with an extra man after Belmonte was sent off, they managed to be more solid defensively and salvage a point to continue fighting for the overall lead, Toluca will face Pumas in another edition of this classic, where they will try to win all the classics of this Apertura 2023 tournament and take advantage of the fact that they will play in the Coloso de Santa Ursula with their fans. This is how the Coapa team arrives to the 10th matchday of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX.
