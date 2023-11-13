Cruz Azul vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Puebla in Liga MX
What time is Cruz Azul vs Puebla match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Puebla of November 12th in several countries:
México: 18:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 horas
Chile: 21:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 19:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Cementeros and Poblanos have met on 44 occasions, leaving 18 wins for the Cementeros, 14 draws and 12 wins for the Camoteros, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and that bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Camoteros, while the Cementeros have 1 win and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 2 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Puebla 1 - 3 Cruz Azul, Feb. 17, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2 - 2 Puebla, Jul. 23, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1 - 3 Puebla, Mar. 5, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 1 - 1 Cruz Azul, Sep. 24, 2021, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Puebla, Jan. 16, 2021, Liga MX
How is Puebla coming?
The visitors come from winning against Leon 5-4 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they can continue with confidence in this tournament and manage to bounce back.
Puebla 5 - 4 Leon, Nov. 3, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 0 - 1 Puebla, Oct. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 1 Puebla, Oct. 28, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 2 Guadalajara, Oct. 20, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 2 Puebla, Oct. 8, 2023, Liga MX
How does Cruz Azul fare?
The locals lost 1-0 against Chivas in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 0 draws, 3 defeats and 2 wins.
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Cruz Azul, Nov. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2 - 0 FC Juárez, Nov. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1 - 0 Leon, Oct. 28, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2 - 1 Cruz Azul, Oct. 21, 2023, MX League
Cruz Azul 1 - 4 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Puebla player
Mexico attacker, 28 year old Guillermo Martinez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and this season.
Stats from......
Mexico's Guillermo Martinez, the attacker will play his sixteenth game in his local league, in the past he played 15 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Mexican league and 2 assists, he currently has 9 goals in 15 games.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Mexico's 32-year-old attacker, Angel Sepulveda has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Stats from......
Angel Sepulveda, the attacker will play his fourteenth game in his local league, in the past he played 29 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Mexican league and 2 assists, he currently has 6 goals.