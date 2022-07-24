Highlights and best moments: Tour de France 2022 Stage 21 between Paris La Défense Arena and Champs-Élysées

ADVERTISEMENT
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is how the general classification of the Tour de France 2022 has been settled:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|🥇
|Jonas Vingegaard (Demark / Jumbo - Visma)
|79h 33'20"
|🥈
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'43"
|🥉
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 07'22"
|4
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 13'39"
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / Bora - Hansgrohe)
|+ 15'46"
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 16'33"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 18'11"
|8
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa / Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux)
|+ 18'44"
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 22'56"
|10
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 24'52"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 21
This is how the positions were in stage 21:
|Top 10 of the stage
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|02h 58'32"
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Team BikeExchange - Jayco)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Belgium / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Jérémy Lecroq (France / B&B Hotels - KTM)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Dylan Van Poppel (Netherlands / Bora - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Australia / Lotto Soudal)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
🟨🏆WOUT VAN AERT IS THE CHAMPION!
The five Jumbo - Visma riders enter the finish line and JONAS VINGEGAARD IS OFFICIALLY THE 2022 TOUR DE FRANCE CHAMPION!
🥇 JASPER PHILIPSEN WINS!
The Alpecin - Deceunink rider arrives first at the finish line with great authority.
🏁 Last kilometer
Now yes, last 1000 meters of the Tour de France 2022.
🏁 3 km to go!
Wout Van Aert secures the 2022 Tour de France title!
6 km to go
TADEJ POGACAR ATTACKS!! It's incredible what this rider does. Tremendous from the Slovenian.
🏁 7 km to go
The peloton regroups once again to start the last lap.
🏁 10 km to go
With one and a half laps to go, the breakaway will soon be over.
🏁 13 km to go
Schachmann, Duchesne and Rutsch remain in the breakaway. The most they managed to pull out was 22 seconds.
🏁 18 km to go
Owain Doull (EF Education - EasyPost) returns to the peloton. There are now four riders in the breakaway.
🏁 22 km to go
The escapees have a 15-second gap on the peloton, which for now is keeping them under control.
🏁 28 km to go
Now Maximilian Schachman (Bora - Hansgrohe), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama - FDJ), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama - FDJ), Owain Doull (EF Education - EasyPost) and Jonas Rutsch (EF Education - EasyPost) are in the breakaway.
🏁 34 km to go
The peloton regroups again. The breakaways have no place at all.
🏁 40 km to go
It is now the third time that we have passed the finish line and the intermediate sprint has been completed. Stefan Bissegger crossed first.
🏁 45 km to go
Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victroious), Daniel Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education - EasyPost) make up the breakaway now, although they do not manage to make much of a difference.
🏁 50 km to go
The peloton is not giving room for any breakaway attempts at the moment. Bahrain Victorious and UAE Team Emirates are trying to move the race.
🏁 54 km to go
We passed the finish line for the first time on the Avenue des Champs Elysées. Eight more laps to go to complete the rest of the stage.
🏁 54 km to go
We've reached the Champs Elysées! The pace of the race is really picking up now. The last intermediate sprint of the day is coming up.
🏁 60 km to go
The peloton continues to roll calmly through the streets of Paris. We are close to the Champs Elysees.
🔟⭕ Top 10 - Mountain Classification
This is how the positions in the mountains classification of the 2022 Tour de France were finally decided.
|Top 10 - Mountain Classification
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Points
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|72
|2
|Simon Geschke (Germany / Cofidis)
|65
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Italy / Trek - Segafredo)
|61
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|61
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|59
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|52
|7
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa / Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux)
|39
|8
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|37
|9
|Pierre Latour (France / TotalEnergies)
|35
|10
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|32
🏁 72,3 km to go
The last mountain pass of this Tour de France is finished and Simon Geschke passes first with the kindness of the peloton.
🏁 73,6 km to go
At the start of the Côte du Pavé des Gardes climb, the peloton lets Simon Geschke, who wears the mountains jersey, even though he is not the winner of the mountains classification, go first.
Carreer status
80 kilometers to go to the finish line. The group of riders has been completely calm, although Wout Van Aert, Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard made an unprecedented event when they accelerated at the neutralized start.
Welcome back
We are now ready to bring you the actions of the final stage of the Tour de France 2022 on the way to the Champs Elysées.
Tune in here the Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France Live Stream!
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France live, as well as the latest information from the route between Paris La Défense Arena and Paris Champs-Élysées. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 21 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Stage 21 of the Tour de France 2022 on TV, your option is NBC Sports
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France?
This is the start time for Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France on July 24th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟡 General: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)
🟢 Points: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo - Visma)
⭕ Mountain: Simon Geschke (Israel - Premiem Tech) - Leader: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)
⚪ Youth: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Paris Champs-Élysées
The city of light offers the most prestigious backdrop possible for the final finish of the Tour de France, and the circuit is now even more dramatic since the peloton is allowed to cross the Louvre. Guaranteed chills for all the giants of the sport who manage to finish the race. One of them will live a moment of absolute happiness: the winner of the sprint on the Champs-Elysées will be considered a master of the discipline and it is increasingly difficult to guess correctly in the betting pools. Mark Cavendish remains the absolute record holder with four victories, but this final stage has been won by six different riders in the last six editions: André Greipel (2016), Dylan Groenewegen (2017), Alexander Kristoff (2018), Caleb Ewan (2019), Sam Bennett (2020) and Wout van Aert (2021).
Paris La Défense Arena
After numerous final finishes in velodromes, most recently the time trial at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille in 2017, the Tour de France is preparing for its first experience in an enclosed stadium. Paris La Défense Arena is located in Nanterre, one of the four municipalities that make up Europe's largest financial district. The capital of the Hauts-de-Seine department has already hosted the Tour twice and La Défense once in 1992, before becoming a bastion of sport in the Paris region thanks to the players of Racing 92, one of the top clubs in the Top 14, the French rugby championship.
Route of the stage
The last day of this Tour de France is coming. The riders will be riding through the streets of the French capital, leaving from Paris La Défense Arena and after passing the last mountain pass of the competition, the Côte du Pavé des Gardes, of fourth category and that no longer has much significance in the classification of the mountain, they will arrive at the Champs Elysées, where they will pass at least nine times at the finish line.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is the general classification:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Demark / Jumbo - Visma)
|76h 33'57"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'34"
|3
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 08'13"
|4
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 13'56"
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / Bora - Hansgrohe)
|+ 16'37"
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 17'24"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 19'02"
|8
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa / Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux)
|+ 19'12"
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 23'47"
|10
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 25'43"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20
This is how the positions were in stage 20:
|Top 10 of the stage
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|47'59"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'19"
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'27"
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'32"
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Italy / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'42"
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 01'22"
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Italy / Quick - Step Alpha Vinyl)
|+ 01'25"
|8
|Fred Wright (Great Britain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'32"
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany / Bora - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'37"
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slovakia / Bahain Victorious)
|+ 01'48"
Summary of the previous stage
Wout Van Aert of Jumbo - Visma got his revenge and won the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, which took place in the second individual time trial of the competition. His teammate, Jonas Vingegaard, finished second and is this year's virtual champion.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France between Paris La Défense Arena and Paris Champs-Élysées Live Updates
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
With the image of the champion, Jonas Vingegaard, we end our coverage of the Tour de France 2022. Thank you for joining us during these 21 days! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.