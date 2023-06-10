Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: Stage 7 between Porte-de-Savoie and Col de la Croix de Fer
Tune in here the Stage 7 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Porte-de-Savoie and Col de la Croix de Fer.
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 on TV, your option is beIN Sports

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 7 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?

This is the start time for Stage 7 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné on June 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)

🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies)

Leader of the youth classification: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)

Col de la Croix de Fer

At the heart of the Maurienne Valley and at the foot of the legendary Col de la Croix de Fer pass, the village-resort of Saint-Sorlin-d’Arves boasts a preserved, authentic and traditional charm. In winter, snow sports enthusiasts can fully enjoy Sybelles®, which is the 4th biggest linked skiing area in France, with a genuine village atmosphere, plentiful sunshine and excellent snow cover, as well as a vast array of leisure and relaxation activities. In summer, nature lovers can take delight in finding themselves in the heart of marvellous landscapes such as the Aiguilles d’Arves needles, the Pic de l’Étendard peak as well as the glacier and its large high-altitude lakes. To complete the programme for a stay in Saint-Sorlin, there is nothing better than discovering its fabulous cultural heritage through its baroque chapels and church, the museum of life in the past and, to finish with, the French agricultural fair gold medal winning Beaufort des Arves cheese.

Porte-de-Savoie

Porte-de-Savoie, with a population of 4,000, is a new municipality created by the merger between Les Marches and Francin in 2019. Located at the crossroads of three valleys, it is the only French municipality situated in two regional natural parks. Its territory stretches from the summit of La Savoyarde, in the Bauges mountain range, to Mont Granier, in the Chartreuse mountains, from which a rockslide in 1248 had a major impact on our landscape. This landslide also formed Lake Saint André, a major natural space listed “Grand Site de France”. This geological upheaval became conducive to vine-growing. Porte-de-Savoie is the leading winemaking town in Savoie, famous for its white wines made from the iconic Jacquère grape variety. Our municipality, with its rich historical and natural heritage, boasts incomparable assets: a strategic geographical location and a successful blend of economic, agricultural and winemaking activities. Today, the heart of Porte-de-Savoie beats to the calm rhythm of its exceptional living environment.

Route of the stage

The big mountain stage of the Dauphiné will take place on the seventh day with a 147.9-kilometer route between Porte-de-Savoie and the high finish at the Col de la Croix de Fer. A relatively quiet start to the stage will take the peloton to the first major col of the Alps, the Col de la Madeleine, a Hors Categorie pass with its 25.1 kilometers at 6.2%. A very long descent will take the riders to the Maurienne valley to tackle the second big climb of the day, the Col du Mollard, Hors Categorie pass with its 18.5 kilometers at 5.8%. With hardly any rest, the riders will face the second part of the chain of the day with the final climb of the Col de la Croix de Fer, a first category with 13.1 kilometers at 6.2%.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Clasificación general
Pos. Corredor (País / Equipo) Tiempo
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 21h 06'41"
2 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 01'10"
3 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 01'23"
4 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 01'26"
5 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'37"
6 Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'44"
7 Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 02'07"
8 Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis) + 02'54"
9 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark / UAE Emirates) + 02'55"
10 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X) + 02'57"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6

This is the top 10 of stage 6:
Top 10 - Stage 6
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Georg Zimmermann (Germany / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) 04h 02'50"
2 Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / Total Energies) + 00'31"
3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'31"
4 Giulio Ciccone (Italy / Trek Segafredo) + 00'31"
5 Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'31"
6 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates) + 00'31"
7 Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victoriou) + 00'31"
8 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'31"
9 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'31"
10 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'31"
Summary of the previous stage

The breakaway was again the protagonist in the Critérium du Dauphiné. Georg Zimmermann took the victory after attacking in the last two kilometers of the course. In the group of favorites there were no significant movements.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 7 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné between Porte-de-Savoie and Col de la Croix de Fer Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
