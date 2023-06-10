Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 Live Updates: Stage 7 between Porte-de-Savoie and Col de la Croix de Fer

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 7 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?
GCN
VAVEL USA
What time is Stage 7 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Christope Laporte (Jumbo - Visma)
🟦 Leader of the mountain classification: Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates)
Col de la Croix de Fer
At the heart of the Maurienne Valley and at the foot of the legendary Col de la Croix de Fer pass, the village-resort of Saint-Sorlin-d’Arves boasts a preserved, authentic and traditional charm. In winter, snow sports enthusiasts can fully enjoy Sybelles®, which is the 4th biggest linked skiing area in France, with a genuine village atmosphere, plentiful sunshine and excellent snow cover, as well as a vast array of leisure and relaxation activities. In summer, nature lovers can take delight in finding themselves in the heart of marvellous landscapes such as the Aiguilles d’Arves needles, the Pic de l’Étendard peak as well as the glacier and its large high-altitude lakes. To complete the programme for a stay in Saint-Sorlin, there is nothing better than discovering its fabulous cultural heritage through its baroque chapels and church, the museum of life in the past and, to finish with, the French agricultural fair gold medal winning Beaufort des Arves cheese.
Porte-de-Savoie
Porte-de-Savoie, with a population of 4,000, is a new municipality created by the merger between Les Marches and Francin in 2019. Located at the crossroads of three valleys, it is the only French municipality situated in two regional natural parks. Its territory stretches from the summit of La Savoyarde, in the Bauges mountain range, to Mont Granier, in the Chartreuse mountains, from which a rockslide in 1248 had a major impact on our landscape. This landslide also formed Lake Saint André, a major natural space listed “Grand Site de France”. This geological upheaval became conducive to vine-growing. Porte-de-Savoie is the leading winemaking town in Savoie, famous for its white wines made from the iconic Jacquère grape variety. Our municipality, with its rich historical and natural heritage, boasts incomparable assets: a strategic geographical location and a successful blend of economic, agricultural and winemaking activities. Today, the heart of Porte-de-Savoie beats to the calm rhythm of its exceptional living environment.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Clasificación general
|Pos.
|Corredor (País / Equipo)
|Tiempo
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|21h 06'41"
|2
|Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 01'10"
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 01'23"
|4
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'26"
|5
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'37"
|6
|Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'44"
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'07"
|8
|Guillaume Martin (France / Cofidis)
|+ 02'54"
|9
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark / UAE Emirates)
|+ 02'55"
|10
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 02'57"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Georg Zimmermann (Germany / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|04h 02'50"
|2
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (France / Total Energies)
|+ 00'31"
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'31"
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Italy / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'31"
|5
|Ben O'connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'31"
|6
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'31"
|7
|Jack Haig (Australia / Bahrain Victoriou)
|+ 00'31"
|8
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'31"
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'31"
|10
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'31"