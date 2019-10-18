Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Finale 2019
Follow along for Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason Finale game. Tipoff time: 10:30pm ET.
He managed to score 23 points in 27 minutes and was Warriors' leader in Curry's absensce for last game.
October 17, 2019
Royal Court Vision@KingJames was on another level with these passes last night 👑👀 pic.twitter.com/hKdY1Et0uC— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 18, 2019
The radio broadcast will be available in: 710 ESPN & 1330 Tu Liga.
Their city rivals will host them on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Staples Center.
The venue, which holds up to 18,064 will have tickets starting from $70 for tonight's match up.
Witness art like this back at Chase Center this Friday.— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 16, 2019
Get those 🎟 » https://t.co/0j6gxpDUAe pic.twitter.com/yE74ETXhn1
Their record of 3-2 derives from the victories against the Warriors and a couple of defeats versus the Nets in the games played in Asia earlier this month.
Their only win came at the expense of the Minnesota Timberwolves, while all three defeats were against tonight's rivals.