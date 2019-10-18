on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Finale 2019
Image: VAVEL

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Finale 2019

Follow along for Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason Finale game. Tipoff time: 10:30pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Warriors vs Lakers.

 

Highlights from their last meeting just two nights ago!
Warrior's One to Watch: D'Angelo Russell
Even when the Warriors did not have the best of luck against the LA the last time around, Russell showed good things.

He managed to score 23 points in 27 minutes and was Warriors' leader in Curry's absensce for last game.



Lakers' One to Watch: LeBron James
"The King" has been gathering momentum over the last couple of games. As always, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers
Tonight's game will be broadcasted by NBA TV.

The radio broadcast will be available in: 710 ESPN & 1330 Tu Liga.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

Lakers' opening game
The purple-and-gold squad will also have their opening game against LA Clippers.

Their city rivals will host them on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Staples Center.

GSW's first regular season game
The first game of the regular season for the Warriors will be against LA Clippers. This encounter will take place at home on Thursday, October 24th.

 

Tonight's venue: Chase Center
The Warriors' brand new home, Chase Center, will host the last preseason game for both of these squads.

The venue, which holds up to 18,064 will have tickets starting from $70 for tonight's match up.

 

Lakers aim to keep the streak
On the other hand, the LA Lakers have had good performances against their state rivals.

Their record of 3-2 derives from the victories against the Warriors and a couple of defeats versus the Nets in the games played in Asia earlier this month.

Warriors' preseason so far!
Golden State Warriors have not gathered the best results in this preseason with a record of 1-3.

Their only win came at the expense of the Minnesota Timberwolves, while all three defeats were against tonight's rivals.

 

Welcome!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
CHAT