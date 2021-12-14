Highlights and Best Moments: Warriors 105-96 Knicks in NBA
Highlights

Final Score

Historic night in 'The City That Never Sleeps'

 

4th 0:14

Andrew Wiggins makes three point jumper.
4th 1:04

Julius Randle makes free throw 2 of 2.
4th 1:10

Jordan Poole makes free throw 2 of 2.
4th 1:53

Julius Randle makes step back jumpshot.
4th 2:41

Stephen Curry makes three point jumper.
4th 3:45

Julius Randle makes three point jumper.
4th 4:20

Andrew Wiggins makes free throw 1 of 2.
4th 5:00

Draymond Green makes three point jumper.
4th 6:26

Derrick Rose makes three point jumper.
4th 6:34

Nemanja Bjelica makes layup.
4th 7:49

Alec Burks makes three point jumper.
4th 8:50

Miles McBride makes pullup jump shot.
4th 9:49

Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jumper.
4th 10:47

Stephen Curry makes two point shot.
4th 10:59

Immanuel Quickley makes driving floating jump shot.
4th 11:49

Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jumper.
End of 3rd

Warriors 71-64 Knicks
3rd 0:42

Stephen Curry makes three point jumper.
3rd 1:26

Stephen Curry makes two point shot.
3rd 2:00

Jordan Poole makes free throw 2 of 2.
3rd 2:52

Julius Randle makes free throw 2 of 2.
3rd 3:18

Jonathan Kuminga makes driving layup.
3rd 3:49

Andrew Wiggins makes free throw 2 of 2.
3rd 4:49

Andrew Wiggins makes three point jumper.
3rd 5:24

Julius Randle makes three point jumper.
3rd 6:26

Julius Randle makes three point jumper.
3rd 7:45

Andrew Wiggins makes layup.
3rd 8:22

Kevon Looney makes driving layup.
3rd 10:07

Nerlens Noel makes free throw 1 of 2.
Half-Time

Warriors 47-48 Knicks

2nd 1:06

Stephen Curry makes free throw 2 of 2.
2nd 2:30

Kevon Looney makes layup.
2nd 4:13

Jordan Poole makes free throw 2 of 2.
2nd 5:37

Alec Burks makes free throw 2 of 2.
2nd 2:52

Nemanja Bjelica makes free throw 1 of 2.
2nd 7:51

Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jumper.
2nd 8:36

Kevin Knox II makes free throw 2 of 2.
2nd 9:12

Stephen Curry makes three point jumper.
2nd 10:14

Alec Burks makes free throw 1 of 1.
2nd 10:43

Stephen Curry makes driving layup.
2nd 11:33

Miles McBride makes three point jumper.
End of 1st

Warriors 24-24 Knicks
1st 1:02

Julius Randle makes driving layup.
The record was broken

Stephen Curry makes history!

1st 2:13

Derrick Rose makes three point jumper.
1st 3:09

Gary Payton II makes layup.
1st 3:44

Jordan Poole makes free throw 2 of 2.
1st 4:16

Gary Payton II makes three point jumper.
1st 5:17

Immanuel Quickley makes three point jumper.
1st 6:51

Evan Fournier makes layup.
1st 7:33

Stephen Curry makes three point jumper.
1st 8:18

Andrew Wiggins makes layup.
1st 8:54

Derrick Rose makes three point jumper.
1st 9:56

Andrew Wiggins makes free throw 1 of 2.
1st 10:56

Stephen Curry makes three pointer.
1st 11:18

Andrew Wiggins makes jump bank shot.
1st 11:37

Nerlens Noel makes jumper.
Start the game

Kevon Looney vs Nerlens Noel (Draymond Green gains possession).
Fine-tuning your aim

The teams are already on the court fine-tuning the last details to start the game:

Starting Lineup Warriors

This is the Warriors starting lineup to face the Knicks:

4:54 PM4 days ago

Warriors injury report

Players discarded for this match:

Klay Thompson (Achilles tendon)

James Wiseman (knee)

Knicks injury report

Players absent today:

RJ Barrett (Covid-19)

Obi Toppin (Covid-19)

Starting Lineup Knicks

These are the 5 starters of the Knicks for this game:

Stephen Curry goes for the record for most 3s scored in the NBA

Stephen Curry will be looking to become the top 3-scorer in NBA history tonight against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He is a couple of 3s off the all-time NBA record. Currently the historic Ray Allen has the mark with 2,973 throughout his career in 1,300 games. The most remarkable thing is that the Warriors point guard will be able to surpass him with 511 fewer games, since he has played 789 in his career.

Knicks

The last game the New York Knicks played was on Sunday, December 12, against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden, where they fell by 112 to 97. Quentin Grimes contributed 27 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, while Derrick Rose added 18 points , 2 rebounds and 7 assists.
Warriors

The Warriors began the season with a record of 12 wins and 15 losses, ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the team led by Steve Kerr started the season with a record of 22 wins and 5 falls, ranking 1st in the Western Conference.
Get Started

We started the coverage of this NBA game between Warriors and Knicks.

Welcome and good afternoon!

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Let's go guys!

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks live on TV, your options are: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

If you want to directly stream it: TNT GO App and NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks match for NBA 2021?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks on December 14th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Bolivia: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Chile: 9:30 PM 

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

USA (ET): 7:30 PM in TNT / NBC Sports Bay Area

Spain: 1:30 AM (December 12th)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Paraguay: 9:30 PM 

Peru: 7:30 PM 

Uruguay: 9:30 PM

Venezuela: 8:30 PM

Knicks last starting lineup

50       Aaron Gordon

32       Jeff Green

15       Nicola Jokic

11       Monté Morris

5          Will Barton

Warren's last starting lineup

30       Julius Randle

13       Evan Fournier

23       Mitchel Robinson

18       Alec Burks

5          Immanuel Quickley

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is third in the NBA in scoring averaging 112.5 points per game and third in field goal accuracy. Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer averaging 27.1 points per game, which is third in the NBA. Andrew Wiggins is the Warriors' second leading scorer averaging 18.5 points per game. Green is leading in assists for Golden State with an average of 7.4 targets per contest.

Golden State is the first in the NBA in points allowed with an average of 100.4 points per game. Golden State allows an average of 41.7 rebounds per game, which is second and the Warriors are third in the NBA in rebounds with an average of 46.9 per game. Golden State's best rebounder is Draymond Green averaging 7.9 boards per contest. Stephen Curry is averaging 1.7 steals per game to lead the Warriors.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are scoring an average of 105.8 points per game, which is 22nd in the NBA. The top scorer is Julius Randle with an average of 19.1 points per game, but the second leading scorer is RJ Barrett with an average of 15.1 points per game, but Barrett has joined New York's disabled list with covid problems. Randle is also the leader of New York with an average of 5.3 assists per game.

New York is allowing an average of 107.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NBA. However, opponents need more shots to reach that number, as New York allows an average of 43.9 percent shooting, which is sixth best in basketball. The Knicks are allowing an average of 45.5 rebounds per game and New York is averaging slightly less at 45.4 rebounds per game. The king of the board is Randle with an average of 10.0 rebounds per game.

The match will be played at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden, abbreviated as MSG or Garden, is a multipurpose sports hall located in the Manhattan district of New York. It is located at the intersection of Seventh and Eighth avenues from 31st to 33rd streets, and above Pennsylvania Station.

It was inaugurated on February 11, 1968 and has a capacity for 19,812 people in NBA games. The current court is where the professional teams of the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers of the NHL, play home.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2021: Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I’ll be your host for this game: Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

