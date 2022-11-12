Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022
What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers of November 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Bolivia: 7:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Brazil: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Chile: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Colombia: 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Ecuador: 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

United States (ET): 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Spain: 12:10 AM on NBA Games Pass

Mexico: 5:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Paraguay: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Peru: 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Uruguay: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass

Background Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The series between these two teams has been very even in the last five games, with the Minneapolis franchise winning three games and losing two.

Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 Cleveland Cavaliers, season 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 123-106 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2021 season

Minnesota Timberwolves 98-100 Cleveland Cavaliers, season 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 104-109 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2021 season

Minnesota Timberwolves 118-120 Cleveland Cavaliers, 2022 season

Key player Cleveland Cavaliers

Except for one game where he had just 14 points and one game he didn't play due to injury, it looks like the trade for Donovan Mitchell has gone pretty well for him as he is the leader of this team and a key piece to Cleveland's strong start to the season.
Key player Minnesota Timberwolves

The start of French Rudy Gobert has not been good because he has struggled both athletically and physically, although a couple of days ago he scored 25 points against the Suns, where he became the player the Wolves are waiting for to make the leap in quality in the NBA.
Foto: NBA
Image: NBA
Last lineup Cleveland Cavaliers

3 Caris LeVert, small forward; 4 Evan Mobley, small forward; 31 Jarrett Allen, center; 45 Donovan Mitchell, point guard; 10 Darius Garland, point guard.
Last lineup Minnesota Timberwolves

3 Jaden McDaniels, forward; 32 Karl-Anthony Towns, forward; 27 Rudy Gobert, center; 1 Anthony Edwards, point guard; 0 D'Angelo Russell, point guard.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Great start

What a great start for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have found the right combination and have reflected it with good results, so they are in the upper part of the Eastern Conference and will try to continue to stay close to the Milwaukee Bucks; besides, they are undefeated at home and will try to extend this streak on Sunday in front of their fans.
Minnesota Timberwolves: get back on track

After a promising start, the Minnesota Timberwolves have not been able to keep up the pace and already have a record of 5 wins and 7 losses with two consecutive defeats against New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns at home, so they will try to turn the page this Sunday as visitors.
The Kick-off

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:10 pm ET.
