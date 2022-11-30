Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
What they say
Bam Adebayo: "I feel like we've built a great bond. I'm only getting to build that bond over four years. Man, it feels much longer than that. Not only is it getting better on the court, it's getting better off the court. We're building a brotherhood."
Heat's probable lineup
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry
Heat Situation
Heat roster
C-F: Bam Adebayo
C: Dewayne Dedmon, Ömer Yurtseven
G: Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Dru Smith, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry,
G-F: Max Strus
Coach: Erik Spoelstra
What they say
Marcus Smart: "Blake is always in a good mood, no matter what. If you walk into that sad locker room, he's definitely going to pick you up to cheer you up. To have a guy like him who understands, who's been in this league, who's done some spectacular things individually, and then come in and take on a smaller role but still be happy and cheerful, teaching the younger guys how to play, and then come and see what he's done, that's all you can ask from a guy like Blake. He delivers everything every night. We love Blake and we're glad he's here."
Probable lineup for the Celtics
Grant Williams
Blake Griffin
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Celtics' Situation
Boston Celtics roster
F-G: Jayson Tatum
G: Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White
C-F: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Robert Williams
Coach: Joe Mazzulla
Latest Results
Miami Heat 110-107 Washington Wizards
Miami Heat 113-105 Washington Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves 105-101 Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers 113-87 Miami Heat
Washington Wizards 107-106 Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 113-112 Phoenix Suns
Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 107-110 Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers 101-99 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 110-107 Sacramento Kings
Miami Heat 116-109 Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings 119-113 Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors 123-110 Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers 98-119 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat 104-111 Boston Celtics
Miami Heat 108-116 Chicago Bulls
Heat
Having won their last three games, also in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat appear 10th with 10 wins and 11 losses in 21 games.
Latest Results
Boston Celtics 130-121 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings
Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 126-122 Oklahoma City Thunder
Detroit Pistons 108-117 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 131-112 Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics 128-112 Detroit Pistons128-112
Memphis Grizzlies 106-109 Boston Celtics
New York Knicks 118-133 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 123-119 Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 112-94 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 123-132 Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls 120-102 Boston Celtics
Orlando Magic 120-126 Boston Celtics
Miami Heat 104-111 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 126-117 Philadelphia 76ers
