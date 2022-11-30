Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

How and where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat of 30th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

What they say

Kyle Lowry: "It was gutsy, it was courageous. We kept a team like that with two star players in Trae (Young) and Dejounte (Murray) under 100 points. It shows a lot about this team. Tyler scoring and Bam a with another effective offensive night and Caleb Martin. He has done a lot for us. He just keeps getting better and better."

Bam Adebayo: "I feel like we've built a great bond. I'm only getting to build that bond over four years. Man, it feels much longer than that. Not only is it getting better on the court, it's getting better off the court. We're building a brotherhood."

Heat's probable lineup

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Heat Situation

Erik Spoelstra has four absentees, namely: Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo, with knee problems, as well as Jimmy Butler and Ömer Yurtseven, both with ankle injuries.  Gabe Vincent, because of a knee injury, is a doubt.
Heat roster

F: Jimmy Butler, Jamal Cain, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith

C-F: Bam Adebayo

C: Dewayne Dedmon, Ömer Yurtseven

G: Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Dru Smith, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, 

G-F: Max Strus

Coach: Erik Spoelstra

What they say

Joe Mazzulla: "He's a great person (Blake Griffin). He's been great for our team on and off the court, plays hard, super aggressive, and is a great teammate. And for that, I appreciate his professionalism and his work ethic to stay ready. It's a long year and we're going to need more from this season, for sure. 

Marcus Smart: "Blake is always in a good mood, no matter what. If you walk into that sad locker room, he's definitely going to pick you up to cheer you up. To have a guy like him who understands, who's been in this league, who's done some spectacular things individually, and then come in and take on a smaller role but still be happy and cheerful, teaching the younger guys how to play, and then come and see what he's done, that's all you can ask from a guy like Blake. He delivers everything every night. We love Blake and we're glad he's here."

Probable lineup for the Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Grant Williams

Blake Griffin

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Celtics' Situation

Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, with knee injuries, and Jaylen Brown, with a neck injury, are Joe Mazzulla's absentees. Al Horford has back problems and is a doubt.
Boston Celtics roster

F: Blake Griffin, Danilo Gallinari, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, Noah Vonleh, Grant Williams

F-G: Jayson Tatum

G: Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White

C-F: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Robert Williams

Coach: Joe Mazzulla

Latest Results

Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat 

Miami Heat 110-107 Washington Wizards 

Miami Heat 113-105 Washington Wizards 

Minnesota Timberwolves 105-101 Miami Heat 

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-87 Miami Heat 

Washington Wizards 107-106 Miami Heat 

Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat 

Miami Heat 113-112 Phoenix Suns 

Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 107-110 Portland Trail Blazers 

Indiana Pacers 101-99 Miami Heat 

Miami Heat 110-107 Sacramento Kings 

Miami Heat 116-109 Golden State Warriors 

Sacramento Kings 119-113 Miami Heat 

Golden State Warriors 123-110 Miami Heat 

Portland Trail Blazers 98-119 Miami Heat 

Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors 

Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors 

Miami Heat 104-111 Boston Celtics

Miami Heat 108-116 Chicago Bulls

Heat

Having won their last three games, also in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat appear 10th with 10 wins and 11 losses in 21 games.

Latest Results

Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics 130-121 Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings 

Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics 

Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 126-122 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Detroit Pistons 108-117 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 131-112 Denver Nuggets 

Boston Celtics 128-112 Detroit Pistons128-112

Memphis Grizzlies 106-109 Boston Celtics 

New York Knicks 118-133 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 123-119 Chicago Bulls 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-113 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 112-94 Washington Wizards 

Boston Celtics 123-132 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Chicago Bulls 120-102 Boston Celtics 

Orlando Magic 120-126 Boston Celtics 

Miami Heat 104-111 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 126-117 Philadelphia 76ers 

Celtics

Boston Celtics are the leader of the Eastern Conference. The team has a good record of 17 wins, four in a row, and only four losses in 21 games.
Eye on the Game

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, live this Wednesday (30), at the TD Garden, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
