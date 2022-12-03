Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, a player who could already be considered a legend, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record for three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after the championship he has the mission to keep the team in the high competition, Curry is essential for the team and with his points is making the team stay in competition despite the bad start, he is also being one of the best scorers in the league.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, 20-year-old shooting guard, is one of the players who is a product of the G League, is considered one of the players with the greatest projection in the coming years, being drafted as second, the expectation is great on him, but he must remain calm because he is only 20 years old and still has much to learn, a great season would put him on the lips of many, if injuries respect him his future as a star of the NBA is assured.
Rockets All-Star Team
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Warriors and Rockets played a three-game series last season, the winner was Warriors by sweeping the series, at the end of the season Warriors won the NBA championship, while Rockets had the worst record in the NBA, now in this season Warriors already won the first meeting 127-120, so Rockets must improve to get out of the bottom.
Warriors to continue winning streak
Golden State Warriors, the current NBA champion is overcoming the bad results of the beginning of the season and week by week is improving with the only goal of qualifying for the Playoffs, the team knows that its defense is not very solid and with Curry has not been enough the great contribution in points, the team is currently looking to balance their results and begin to shore up in the top positions, Warriors is a team that can never give up and their quick reaction to bad results is a great example, the home team is very strong and that is where they have added more wins, while visiting is their weakest point in the season as they are 2-10, their current record depends on the matchup against Bulls, the game will take place on Friday night, Warriors has everything to start a winning streak and that would benefit them to look for the first places.
Houston Rockets look to advance
Rockets are in a rebuilding process to leave the last place of their conference which has been a constant in the team, to talk about a good moment of the team is to go back to the time of Harden where he led their project, currently they are not able to put together a competitive roster, that allows them to at least fight in the mid table, this team depends a lot on the talent that emerges in the G League to recruit young talent, this team needs to give confidence to the current roster and support them so that their level is optimal in some seasons, in the current season they have a negative record of 5-16, only Magic from the Eastern Conference has worse numbers, again at the bottom of the conference, the team must start to rebound or it will be too late, although there is a great possibility that the last places will not bother them because they would have an advantage in the draft, they recently lost a couple of games against Nuggets and before Saturday's game, they will face Suns in what will be a very complicated game.
Duel at the bottom of the West
Rockets and Warriors will face each other in a duel where both teams urgently want to win, Rockets are at the bottom of the table and are looking to avoid another big failure, Warriors with a bad start are looking to turn it around and for this game they hope to have a positive record, so it will not be an easy game for either, the victory is crucial so it will be a great game.
