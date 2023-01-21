Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score

The ball goes up roundabout 10PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers - Memphis Grizzlies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers - Memphis Grizzlies Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Los Angeles Lakers - Memphis Grizzlies live on TV, your option is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player of Los Angeles: Lebron James

Considered one of the best players of all time (for some, THE best), Lebron is surely the best hope the Lakers have to get out of the situation in which they are right now, even more without Anthony Davis.

He has an average of 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the season.

In the last game against the Kings, he got close to a triple-double, with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Key player of Memphis: Ja Morant

The star of the visiting team has as average of 27.4 points per game, 7.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

In the last game against the Cavaliers, he scored 24 points and eight assists
 

Latest games between Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

This match will be the first one between the two teams in the current season. In the previous one, they met four time and the Memphis Grizzlies won three of them, being two at home and one on the road. The other one was held in Los Angeles.

(Home team x Visiting team)

24 de outubro de 2021: Lakers 121 x 118 Grizzlies

9 de dezembro de 2021: Grizzlies 108 x 95 Lakers

29 de dezembro de 2021: Grizzlies 104 x 99 Lakers

9 de janeiro de 2022: Lakers 119 x Grizzlies 127

Probable starting five of the Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

Memphis injury report

Danny Green is the only Grizzlies player unavailable for the game. He is in recovery from a knee injury for a while now and still doesn't a timetable to return.
Probable starting lineup of LA

Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., LeBron James and Thomas Bryant

Coach: Darvin Ham

LA Injury Report

One the stars of the team, Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury. He is predicted to be back in the early stages of February.

Besides him, the guards Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are also not playing; both will be re-evaluated in the next days

Standings

Standings provided by Sofascore
Memphis in the season

The visiting team has had a pretty different season than the Lakers so far. They are the current runner-ups in the Western Coference, with a campaign of 31 victories and 13 defeats.

Denver Nuggets lead the West with one win ahead, and have the same number of defeats. Therefore, Memphis has one game less played.

It will not be tonight that this number will ever because the Nuggets also play today against the Pacers at home, but the Grizzlies can tie them in victories, with one defeat less, if they lose.

Memphis also has the best current sequence in the league, if 11 wins in a row.

Lakers in the tournament

Lebron James' team isn't leaving to the expectations so far in the season. They are currently at the third worst position in the Western Conference, in 13th place, with a negative record of 20 victories and 25 defeats.

Below the team, there is only the San Antonio Spurs with 14 wins and 31 losses, and the Houston Rockets, with a 10-35 campaign

Los Angeles lost its latest game to the Sacramento Kings, on Wednesday January 18th, at home, by 116 to 111

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The Lakers have the oportunity tonight to make its campaign at home a positive one, as it has eleven victories and eleven defeats there so far.

Memphis are 11-10 on the road

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL… Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA 2022/23 Regular Season.
