Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Key player of Los Angeles: Lebron James
He has an average of 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the season.
In the last game against the Kings, he got close to a triple-double, with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.
Key player of Memphis: Ja Morant
In the last game against the Cavaliers, he scored 24 points and eight assists
Latest games between Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
24 de outubro de 2021: Lakers 121 x 118 Grizzlies
9 de dezembro de 2021: Grizzlies 108 x 95 Lakers
29 de dezembro de 2021: Grizzlies 104 x 99 Lakers
9 de janeiro de 2022: Lakers 119 x Grizzlies 127
Probable starting five of the Grizzlies
Coach: Taylor Jenkins
Memphis injury report
Probable starting lineup of LA
Coach: Darvin Ham
LA Injury Report
Besides him, the guards Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are also not playing; both will be re-evaluated in the next days
Standings
Memphis in the season
Denver Nuggets lead the West with one win ahead, and have the same number of defeats. Therefore, Memphis has one game less played.
It will not be tonight that this number will ever because the Nuggets also play today against the Pacers at home, but the Grizzlies can tie them in victories, with one defeat less, if they lose.
Memphis also has the best current sequence in the league, if 11 wins in a row.
Lakers in the tournament
Below the team, there is only the San Antonio Spurs with 14 wins and 31 losses, and the Houston Rockets, with a 10-35 campaign
Los Angeles lost its latest game to the Sacramento Kings, on Wednesday January 18th, at home, by 116 to 111
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
The Lakers have the oportunity tonight to make its campaign at home a positive one, as it has eleven victories and eleven defeats there so far.
Memphis are 11-10 on the road