Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

Watch out for this Bulls player
DeMar DeRozan, small forward. One of the most experienced players on the roster has become a pillar in these Chicago Bulls, the player each game proves his value and being surrounded by a lot of talent makes his qualities explode, currently averages: 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, no doubt the player will be essential to seek victory at home.
Watch out for this Hawks player
Trae Young, guard. With 24 years old the player has positioned himself as one of the best talents in the NBA, the player's agility is one of his strengths and with that he has established himself in the Hawks, even last season he was selected for the All-Star Game, the player this season averages: 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists, if he continues like this we will surely see him in this year's All-Star.
Quinteto estelar Hawks
Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Bulls begin to lift
Chicago Bulls has in mind the NBA championship and to achieve it is working in a great way, the franchise has built a very competitive team and in recent seasons has had a good performance, last season played Chicago competed decently in the regular season, this season the team started the season poorly and occupied the last places, However, as the weeks have gone by the team has recovered its best form, they are currently ranked as the tenth team in the Eastern Conference and already with a place in the Play-In, Chicago will not be satisfied with that and will seek to be in the Playoffs directly, their 21-24 does not assure them to advance a place, but it certainly helps them to keep it, Bulls come to the duel with two consecutive wins, the last one against Pistons.
Atlanta Hawks want Playoffs
Atlanta Hawks in recent years has become accustomed to play Playoffs, the team has been able to put together a base of great experienced players and especially young players with great projection, Hawks comes from a season where they ranked eighth and price to that occupied the fifth place, not qualifying this season would be a great failure for the team and so far Atlanta is in Play-In positions, being in a conference with many competitive teams, it is a great achievement to stay in the fight, their eighth place comes from a 24-23, the team at home is where they have had better performance, Hawks comes to the game having lost to Hornets 122-118, to climb to a better position, the team must add consecutive victories and hope that the teams that are higher suffer defeats.
The NBA continues to move forward and as the mid-season passes, teams begin to show their best form, this time Hawks and Bulls will face each other in what will be a great showdown to improve their place in the standings, this duel brings together two of the most talented teams in the conference and the fact that they are facing each other means that there will be a lot of spectacle.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the United Center at 8:00 pm ET.