Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

Miami's possible lineup
Spoelstra may field the following starting five to face Chicago Bulls. Miami's possible lineup could be the following: Butler, Love, Adebayo, Herro and Vincent The home team will have the following absentees: Zeller, Adebayo, Herro and Vincent.
Possible Bulls lineup
Donovan may field the following lineup to face Miami. The possible Dallas lineup could be as follows: DeRozan, Caruso, Vicevic, Lavine and Beverley. For the home team, German Ball and Green will be absent.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Miami Heats vs Chicago Bulls of 18th Match 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM,
Bolivia: 9:00 PM.
Brasil: 9:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
USA (ET): 8:00 PM.
Spain: 1:00 AM,
Mexico: 6:00 PM.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 9:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Venezuela: 8:00 PM.
Where to watch
The game between Miami Heats vs Chicago Bulls can be seen on the NBA channel and on ESPN.
Last five games
In these last five games, the Heat have one more win than the Bulls, 3-2. The last meeting was won by the Heat in Miami in a very fair game where they won by ten points, 113-110. Of course, the last time they played in Chicago the home team came out on top in another hard-fought game, winning by a difference of 18 points, 109-127.
Bulls standings
The Bulls continue to struggle to qualify for the next rounds of the NBA series. They are currently in twelfth place with 31 wins and 37 losses, just one win behind the Washington Wizards, who are in the playoff spots for the next round. At home, they have won 18 games and lost 16 times.
Miami Qualifying
Miami continues to fight to qualify directly to the round of 16 in the NBA series. Right now they are in seventh place with 38 wins and 33 losses, just one win behind the Brooklyn Nets. They practically already have a spot in the NBA Final Rounds. As visitors, they have won 14 games and lost 20 times.
Chicago's last game
The Bulls won their last game against Minnesota by eight points. The score of the game was 139-131. The game went to two overtimes after being tied in regulation time. The Bulls managed to even the contest when it got tough and in the end end up with a big win in the second overtime with a great performance by DeRozan with 49 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Miami's last game
Miami Heat wins a good victory against Memphis, who had many casualties. Miami conquered the game from the first quarter, but it was in the second and third quarters where they took the lead. The result of the game was 138-119 in favor of the locals in a great game of Adebayo with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls this Saturday, March 18 at 01:00 Spanish time. The game corresponds to a new day of the NBA Regular Season.