Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Follow here Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers of March 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Houston Rockets Lineup
The last quintet of Houston Rockets:
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green.
Latest Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers Ultimate Quintet:
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Kevin Porter Jr. (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
The Houston Rockets had a bad start to the season, with 18 wins and 56 losses, establishing themselves in the fifteenth position in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 24 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Houston Rockets lost 151-114 at FedExForum and thus earned another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Cleveland Cavaliers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Donovan Mitchell (#45), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Jarrett Allen (#31) who this season has managed to average 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Darius Garland (#10) will be key to assisting, he had an excellent tournament last season and this season he has averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers started the tournament very well by winning most of their games, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a good start in the 2022-2023 season, with 47 wins and 28 losses, they are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Eastern Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 23 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Cleveland Cavaliers won 116-114 at Barclays Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Cleveland, Ohio. Since October 17, 1994, it has been the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has a capacity of 19,432 spectators and cost 100 million dollars to build.