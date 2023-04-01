Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Warriors vs Spurs Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Warriors vs Spurs live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Warriors vs Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Warriors vs Spurs game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game on March 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between February 2022 and January of this year, they have met five times, four of which have been victories for the Warriors and only once resulted in a win for the Spurs.
Key player - Spurs
The Spurs remain in the fight despite their bad streak. They are trying to keep their heads up and Keldon Johnson is one of their strongest leaders. The 1.96-meter tall, 23-year-old guard accumulates 22 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Key player - Warriors
The Warriors is a cradle of leaders. One of the best players in recent years is part of this team and at 35 years old he is still talking about. That is Stephen Curry, who averages 29.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
San Antonio Spurs
On the other hand, the San Antonio team has a completely opposite picture. They have 76 games, one less than their rival, accumulated only 19 wins and 57 losses, which gives them a PCT of 0.250. These statistics place them 14th in the Western Conference and 28th in the league.
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco has a pretty good momentum at the moment. They have played 77 games and have accumulated 40 wins and 37 losses, which places them sixth in the Western Conference and 12th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Chase Center in the city of San Francisco, California. It was planned for several years its construction until finally in 2017 the start of the work was announced. It was inaugurated on September 6, 2019 and since then it has been the official home of the Golden State Warriors. Its name was announced along with its construction. It owes its name to the team's alliance with the JPMorgan Chase bank. This enclosure has several spaces in addition to sports, such as an event center that can be used as a theater. Near where the pavilion was built, other works are being carried out, such as a park, a subway line and the USFC. It has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.