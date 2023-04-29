Grizzlies vs Lakers LIVE: Score Updates (27-43) | Game 6

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
2Q 05:39
Aldama scores for Grizzlies.
2Q 05:50
James scores for Lakers.
2Q 06:11
Hachimura adds for Lakers.
2Q 06:51
Hachimura scores for Lakers.
2Q 08:03
James scores for Lakers.
2Q 08:40
Gabriel adds for Grizzlies.
2Q 09:54
Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
2Q 10:34
Konchar scores for Grizzlies.
2Q 11:42
James scores for Lakers.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 34.1
Morant shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 48.1
Hachimura scores for Lakers.
1Q 02:22
Davis scores for Lakers.
1Q 02:49
Rusell adds for Lakers.
1Q 03:08
Russell scores for Lakers.
1Q 04:04
Aldama scores triple for Grizzlies.
1Q 06:11
James scores for Lakers.
1Q 07:13
Reaves adds for Lakers.
1Q 07:54
Russell scores for Lakers.
1Q 08:27
James scores for Lakers.
1Q 08:53
Davis hits a double free throw.
1Q 09:38
Brooks shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 10:01
Vandeblit shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 10:59
Russell scores for Lakers.
1Q 11:19
Morant scores for Grizzlies.
1Q 12:00
The first period begins.
Waiting for the other key
It seems that the duel will have a delay because the game between Kings and Warriors is not finished yet, pending the official announcement it is estimated that the game will start at 10:50.
Grizzlies already in the arena
Thus came the visiting team:
dreams take work. pic.twitter.com/ESIyzyC138— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 29, 2023
Lakers starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
Let’s go @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/pv4Mz9tyW3— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 29, 2023
Memphis remained undefeated
Memphis Grizzlies after the home win in game five, maintained the franchise's undefeated streak by going 5-0 in game five, an all-time mark, while they are 2-1 in game six.
Lakers are already at home
Thus came the home team:
Six. pic.twitter.com/b4w3qlWuVA— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 28, 2023
Defensive duel
The best thing about both teams is defensively, the scorers have not been at their best and this is partly due to the defensive quality of both franchises, this series has been very competitive and whoever makes fewer mistakes will win game 6.
King can't find his shot
LeBron James is having trouble shooting from the outside, the Lakers star has just 6 three-pointers in 36 attempts, his points average has dropped thanks to this and he is expected to sharpen his aim.
A complicated game
Game five of the series between Grizzlies and Lakers, had many condiments that made it an intense game, in LeBron's words the fifth game was the most difficult of the series, this due to the intensity and what was at stake, for one was their pass to the next round and the other was looking to avoid that.
We continue
Thank you for following the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers game, tonight we are expecting a great duel with two teams going for the win. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the most relevant players in the NBA in the last era, he recently became the top scorer in the history of the league, now that he is back, the player has had great performances in Playoffs not surprising at all, as his capabilities are more than proven, James averages: 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
Watch out for this Grizzlies player
Ja Morant, Point Guard. The 23 year old is one of the best players in the NBA, his fast style of play and with a lot of movement has allowed him to be among the best in the league, since his arrival the Grizzlies have become more dangerous, the player averages 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, now that the continuity of the team in the Playoffs is in danger, the player must have a great night to take the series to game 7.
April 27, 2023
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Grizzlies all-star lineup
Morant, Bane, Brooks, Aldama, Adams.
Face to face
Grizzlies and Lakers played 3 games in the regular season, the winner of this was the team from Los Angeles with a 2-1, for the Playoffs series, Lakers leads with a 3-2, the sixth game will be one of the best so far for everything that is at stake, a Grizzlies loss leaves them out and a Lakers loss would cause having to play a seventh duel where they play the pass to the next round.
Lakers in their best moment
The Los Angeles Lakers are going through the best moment of the season and what better than in the Playoffs, Lakers had a lousy start of the regular season showing many deficiencies, no doubt they were a candidate to be eliminated since the regular season, fortunately, the team made the necessary changes in the trade period and the team began to react, one more problem in their regular season were the constant injuries of James and Davis, but in the final part they returned in great shape and no doubt the team was already very dangerous, to advance to the Playoffs, Lakers had to play a duel against Timberwolves and by coming out victorious, they would have to face the second best qualified team in the West, James has been key for Lakers to have the advantage in the series and it was in the fourth game when he managed to send the game to overtime and take the victory in extra time, for the fifth game they suffered a loss, but by only needing one more victory to advance, this Friday could be the big night.
Memphis Grizzlies need the win
Memphis Grizzlies had a great regular season and that allowed them to occupy the second place in the Western Conference, the team showed a lot of character to face each game and their reward was that great second place, their record was 51-31 and certainly had to close in the best way to secure their place in the last games, their first opponent in Playoffs would be the Lakers, in the preview, Grizzlies came out as favorite to win the series due to the season they had, the Memphis team was outplayed in the first game and then evened the series, but when they reached game four, Grizzlies already had the series 1-3 against them, the team knew they had to win the fifth game to stay alive and so it was, with a 116-99 they managed to extend the series and they know they can no longer afford to lose, it would cost them elimination.
A decisive duel
The NBA Playoffs are about to close their first round, many surprises have emerged in the conferences and this series between Grizzlies and Lakers could be the first to reach 7 games, Lakers have the series lead and is just one win away from advancing to the next round, but Grizzlies will not let anything easy and will seek to extend the series, certainly the most surprising series in the West for what was shown on the court.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to game 6 of the NBA Playoffs 2023. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 PM ET.